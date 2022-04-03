“LeBron James watched Bronny go off for 28 points in a win”: Lakers superstar cheers on Strive for Greatness as they blow out Paul George Elite behind Bronny’s explosive first half

LeBron James was in attendance to watch his eldest son, Bronny, go off for 28 points to defeat the Paul George Elite.

LeBron James has come to a point in his NBA career where perhaps winning a championship may have become a secondary goal in comparison to him wanting to share NBA hardwood with at least one of his sons, Bronny or Bryce Maximus. With James in his 19th NBA season, it’s looking like the former of those two might have a chance of playing alongside his father.

The way that both Bronny and Bryce Maximus have been playing is giving NBA fans hope that not one, but both of them could make it to the league. LeBron James Jr was only a pre teen when he received scholarship offers from the likes of Duke and Kentucky. It’s unclear if those still stand for the 17 year old phenom.

Also read: “LeBron James played 56 games while Kawhi Leonard had 0 participation”: How the Clippers floated while the Lakers drowned

Playing in an AAU tournament right now, Bronny has been turning a lot of heads. Accustomed to seeing him in his Sierra Canyon garb, he donned his ‘Strive For Greatness’ uniform to participate in this tournament.

LeBron James watches Bronny torch Paul George Elite.

LeBron James has also been one to show up to his sons’ games whenever he could. After suffering a disheartening defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans last night, the 4x NBA champ took to Bronny’s AAU tourney game to cheer him while wearing Drake’s Nocta x Nike sneakers.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook outscored Lebron James and Anthony Davis with the season on the line”: NBA Twitter rubs salt on Lakers duo’s failure to take the team through in a pivotal game

Bronny would lead Strive For Greatness in scoring with 28 points and eventually lead them to a blowout victory over the Paul George Elite. Fans have been praising him for this performance as he finally seemed to break out of his shell a bit and play with an aggression that he hasn’t really shown in the past.

LEBRON PULLED UP AND BRONNY DROPPED 28 FOR SFG‼️🍿 @TheBattleUS pic.twitter.com/wbC2zlhoBI — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 3, 2022

In his first AAU tournament of his high school career, Bryce Maximus has also joined his older brother on Strive For Greatness, with him scoring a mid-range floater to get his first buckets in the tourney.