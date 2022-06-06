“LeBron James, we don’t need to be Naismith to know without Kyrie Irving or Ray Allen you’re ringless”: NBA Twitter grills Lakers star for trolling fans during Warriors-Celtics Game 2

LeBron James calls out fans for crying about the officiating in Game 2 between the Warriors and the Celtics.

LeBron James must be having difficulty sitting at home watching his most prominent rivals, the Golden State Warriors, take on the team he and Lakers fans hate the most, the Boston Celtics.

It looks like becoming a billionaire recently is not helping him much to calm down and enjoy the Finals, as it is just becoming the 4th time the 18x All-star has missed the playoffs.

NBA Twitter wondered where “The King” disappeared since he didn’t Tweet anything around Game 1 of the Finals, having consistently given his opinions on almost every playoff game this season.

And so he rose during Game 2 when the Warriors started blowing away the Celtics in the third quarter, which most fans believed was due to the officiating in the game.

Q1 of Game 2 is already a far worse entertainment product for the league than Game 1 because of officiating alone — Max (@lissmx14) June 6, 2022

NBA Twitter tells LeBron James to shut up about everything else other than basketball

Boston, having a 1-0 lead in the series, started the Game 2 much like they ended the last one. They were up 9 with the first 4-minutes of the game, scoring 22 and stopping the Dubs to just 13.

But then Stephen Curry and Co took over like they were the team having all the momentum. They limited Cs to just 66 more points in the next 40 minutes of the game while themselves went on a flurry to seal the game 107-88 and level the series at one each.

That turnaround of events didn’t sit well with Boston well-wishers. They kept complaining about the Dubs getting all the calls from the officials while Cs weren’t, and there was a surprise savior who came up on GSW’s defense.

It’s so funny to me how many basketball experts there are on this app. Everybody Dr. James Naismith! It’s fascinating. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2022

While it must have taken too much from the Lakers star to side with the Warriors, NBA Twitter didn’t care and thrashed him with no regard.

It’s funny how every “basketball expert” is the reason u have a career. No fans=no Lebron — Joe Quay (@JQ313A2) June 6, 2022

kinda like when athletes try to discuss medicine or politics 🧐 — BoardManGetsPod (@GetsPod) June 6, 2022

I think the same when I see you making political statements. That’s funny too. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) June 6, 2022

Don’t need to be Naismith to know without kyrie or Allen you’re ringless — SportsBettingBub (@FantasyFootBub) June 6, 2022

