Basketball

“LeBron James, we don’t need to be Naismith to know without Kyrie Irving or Ray Allen you’re ringless”: NBA Twitter grills Lakers star for trolling fans during Warriors-Celtics Game 2

“LeBron James, we don’t need to be Naismith to know without Kyrie Irving or Ray Allen you’re ringless”: NBA Twitter grills Lakers star for trolling fans during Warriors-Celtics Game 2
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry are the only players averaging 25-5-5!": The Warriors superstar continues to elevate himself into the upper echelons of NBA royalty
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James, we don’t need to be Naismith to know without Kyrie Irving or Ray Allen you’re ringless”: NBA Twitter grills Lakers star for trolling fans during Warriors-Celtics Game 2
“LeBron James, we don’t need to be Naismith to know without Kyrie Irving or Ray Allen you’re ringless”: NBA Twitter grills Lakers star for trolling fans during Warriors-Celtics Game 2

LeBron James calls out fans for crying about the officiating in Game 2 between the…