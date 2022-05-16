“LeBron James went to 8 straight finals and won a title in each conference!”: NBA Twitter praises Lakers superstar after being compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Giannis Antetokounmpo did all he could and yet, the Bucks exited in the second round. Meanwhile, LeBron James made it to 8 straight finals.

The Defending champions are out! This is the fifth straight season where we will get a new team lifting the title. The last repeat belonged to the Golden State Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in fine form tonight but it wasn’t enough to carry them over the line. His stat line, a 25-20-9-2-1, which was a glimpse of his insane talent was not enough for the Bucks.

The Boston Celtics were arguably a much better put team. Their stars and role players all combined well and they did everything right.

At the start of the series, the biggest talking point was Giannis’ rise to being the best player in the game. While it holds true to a great extent, he is still far short of the former holder of the crown, LeBron James.

Twitter was on hand to show their love of LeBron.

Giannis is universally called the best player in the world and deservedly so. He defended his ring in a 7 game series coming off of a chip and FMVP in 2021. This just puts into perspective how insane it is that LeBron made 10 Finals in 14 seasons with him as the constant. — Josh Medeiros (@JoshMedeiros20) May 15, 2022

NBA Twitter reminds us how hard it is to reach eight straight NBA finals! Giannis Antetokounmpo misses out on a chance at a b2b.

It is incredible to think that LeBron James made it to eight straight finals and won thrice. It would have been ten straight had he not missed the 2019 playoffs.

The following year though, he did win the championship with the Lakers.

Lebron went to 8 straight Finals at that and won a title in each Conference https://t.co/VFewfoMvcz — Jay💭🔂 (@BittahBanditt) May 16, 2022

The current best player in the world has missed out on a trip to the NBA finals and a chance to go back to back. This only proves to us that LeBron James did things differently.

While there can be arguments made about Giannis’ lack of support, LeBron notoriously does not get help from teammates.

LeBron made y’all think that going to the Finals every year was easy 😭 — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) May 15, 2022

