LeBron James, who lost 6 times, is more likely to make the NBA Finals than make a field goal!

Number crunching reveals a startling statistic. LeBron James has higher odds to make the NBA Finals than making a field goal! Pure domination

Over the course of 20 seasons, no player has shown a greater stretch of dominance and longevity than LeBron James. Sure, he isn’t the most winningest player of all time by a long stretch of the imagination.

But over the course of his career, the compilation of numbers reveals something else entirely. He might one of the greatest stats for any NBA player. Presumably, one with a long career.

19 seasons and he’s made the finals a record %52.6 of the time. Yes, LeBron has reached the last leg of an NBA season a whopping 10 times! Sure, he’s also lost the finals 6 times, which is actually a bad thing.

Whether or not he’s been successful, he has always found an opportunity to vie for it. But the absurdity of that figure does not come to light until we juxtapose it with another number, his career field goal figure.

LeBron James has made the NBA Finals in more than half the games in his career!

Reaching the final step in 10 out of 19 seasons is just ridiculous. More than half your seasons in the NBA have culminated in fighting for the crown, not a lot of people can say that. At least, not ones with relevant careers.

So 52.63% of your career you reach the finals, great work LeBron. But did you also know that his career FG% is lower than that?

A good figure for career field goal percentage is 50%. If you make half the shots in your career, that’s extraordinary, most centers in the NBA have an FG% higher than 55. The best ever is De Andre Jordan with 67.3%.

LeBron being a point-forward of sorts has been the ultimate Swiss Army Knife for teams. He has played everywhere and naturally, his FG% is lower than most. 50.5% is the number, for those of you that are wondering.

So, summarizing it, LeBron James is more likely to make the NBA Finals than make a field goal in his career. That is simply ridiculous. Even if the margins are almost minuscule and that might just change this season, it still goes to show what he does is extraordinary. There will be no other player like him. Period.

