Savannah James once revealed how LeBron James constantly helped her stay in shape

Savannah James on what LeBron James has taught her over the years and how staying in shape was a result of it.

LeBron James and Savannah James are the model couple in the NBA world. In a space where athletes don’t have all too great of an image when it comes to extra marital relationships, both the Ohio natives have stayed true to one another for nearly 2 decades. Throughout the course of their relationship, they share 3 children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

Over these past 2 decades, NBA fans have gotten the chance to witness an incredibly healthy relationship. During a 2010 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Savannah talked about how she would be alright with any decision her husband made, referencing his decision to leave their home Cleveland for Miami.

The two are quite the team and have raised two sons who both seem to be headed in the NBA’s direction. In another interview, LeBron James hilariously said flat out that he wants his sons to make it to the league while Savannah just wanted her kids to be happy.

That sort of duality when it comes to parenting is something every new set of parents should aspire to have.

Also read: Savannah James, who is turning up in Italy, shows LeBron James the middle finger on their anniversary

Savannah James on what LeBron James has taught her.

In LeBron’s final year with the Cleveland Cavaliers the second time around, Savannah James did an interview with ‘Driving Cleveland’. While speaking with host, Andrea Vecchio, she was asked what the 4x champ had taught her over the course of their relationship. In her response, she said:

“It goes back to the ‘You can do whatever you want to do.’ As long as you set your mind to it and you work hard, you can do it. He is living proof of that. He has definitely taught me that. It’s something as simple as making sure I go to the gym on a regular basis. If I stay motivated and stay focused on that, I could do it.”

Fans have seen this take place over social media as both the James’s have posted videos of themselves working out together in the past. It’s incredible to see that a man as busy as LeBron James gets to share these moments with his family and actually makes it his priority.

Also read: LeBron James was called out by Charles Barkley, who begged him to join Inside the NBA in 2022