LeBron James, who spends $1.5 million on his fitness, gets his ‘squat form’ ridiculed by Twitter

NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as LeBron James shows off his offseason squats online

LeBron is getting too old for this. And yet, his play definitely doesn’t say so.

At 37 years old, this man is still expected to average about 27 points per game or above by the NBA community. And inevitably, he will supersede all expectations once again.

The biggest reason why he can stay this fit for this long is obvious. He invests in his body.

Every offseason is spent either learning a new kind of working out or driving up the intensity even higher than it ever was. After all, the man does spend a whopping $1.5 million on his body, every single year. And frankly, it is insane.

But even during all these moments of hot-blooded passion, there can be a few moments`… beautiful moments that make their escape. And we’re here to show you beauty in its finest form.

So, without further ado, allow us to mesmerize you.

LeBron James may have imperfect form on his squats, but another part of him is anything but that

LeBron James is a fit, fit man. But, even then, you’d expect there to be some imperfections, right?

Well, if you were hoping for it to be his backside, here is your sign to give up all hope in a hurry.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Watching LeBron squat is a thing of beauty. Look at that form 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VR4ep6qCQm — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 16, 2022

And a lot of Bron’s fans had quite a bit to say about it.

Jordan squats way more btw — Max Mitchell (@maxmitchell21) September 16, 2022

At this point, if the imperfect form gets you that asset, we will be employing it… PRONTO!

