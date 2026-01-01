“Quit With His Fantasy Basketball”: LeBron James’ Agent Shuts Down Bill Simmons’ LeBron for Jimmy Butler Trade Idea

LeBron James not signing an extension with the LA Lakers isn’t exactly new news. But the implications of the King being noncommittal have continued to dominate discussions among NBA analysts.

The Lakers were doing fairly well in the season until a couple of weeks ago. Something seems to have snapped because they have won only one of their last five games, and are now struggling in the 5th spot in the West.

Bill Simmons believes the Lakers need a bit of a boost to their ranks and believes Jimmy Butler to be that man. A couple of days ago, he suggested that LA should give up James to the Warriors and sign Butler. Yes, blasphemy!

Simmons believes it would make the league more interesting. And if that ‘common good’ wasn’t a good enough reason, the Lakers should still trade James because Butler would be a better fit with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, he added. Needless to say, many did not take this well.

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, has had enough of Simmons and his opinions. On the Game Over podcast, he tore into the podcaster and said, “He has to quit with his fantasy basketball. I don’t play fantasy.”

When Max Kellerman pressed Paul, stating that LeBron himself has said he would like to play with Stephen Curry, the agent explained that people just don’t know what it takes to make a trade like that happen. “It don’t take one player,” he said.

“Based upon what you have from a roster perspective, you have to evaluate that roster. You have to build that both on and off the floor,” Paul added, remaining as vague as possible.

Paul also reminded Kellerman that Warriors veteran Draymond Green had wrongfully accused him of sabotaging a trade before the 2025 deadline. That would have seen James move to the Golden State Warriors.

Kellerman, on his part, kept pressing Paul, saying that the trade would make sense for both teams. After all, Butler could hold Doncic accountable for not even pretending to be invested in defending.

Butler is 36, and Kellerman argued that his final few years would be wasted with the Warriors, who have no hopes of winning anything. His services would yield better results with the Lakers.

LeBron playing with Curry, on the other hand, would be an absolute delight for the fans. But Paul remained unconvinced. He didn’t even want to entertain the idea and kept dodging the question, let alone answer it.

“It’s not going to happen. So why are we talking about things that are not going to happen? … I am not starting my 2026 off in a fantasy world,” Paul asserted.

Well, to be fair, Simmons’ idea does make sense, even if it is a stretch, fantasy basketball, as Paul put it. Especially since, as things stand, neither the Warriors nor the Lakers is going to be winning anything anytime soon.

The Lakers have defensive issues, so much so that head coach JJ Redick has even questioned the team’s commitment. Butler could certainly help plug those holes.

And as far as the Warriors are concerned, LeBron wouldn’t be the ideal trade if they are looking to be a championship team. But having him with Curry would definitely sell a lot of tickets.