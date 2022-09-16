“Patrick Beverley, you don’t tamper with”: Shaquille O’Neal compares Mr. 94-feet to HOF Gary Payton

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is all praise for newly acquired Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, comparing him to former teammate Gary Payton.

While the Kyrie Irving trade continues to hang in the loop, the Lakers made a bold statement by acquiring veteran guard Partick Beverley, who had earlier stated his desire to play alongside LeBron James in LA. Nonetheless, many have expressed their doubts over this decision.

Mr.94-feet may not be the best option on the offensive end but contributes substantially on the defensive end, playing the role of a pest to perfection. It’s no secret that PatBev doesn’t hesitate to express himself, with many terming it as boastful.

Reporter: “You’ll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.” Patrick Beverley: “They’re gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference.” 💀 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/tDuSYUfXJK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

As many continue to mock Beverley for his unabashed ways, he has found support in Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal. According to the Big Diesel, LA will immediately grow fond of the 6-foot guard and that they needed someone of his nature on the roster.

Addressing the trade, Shaq stated how PatBev did his job while taking a dig at players earning $200-300 million and not contributing, which hinted toward former Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Shaquille O’Neal puts Patrick Beverley in the same light as Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Though the addition of Beverley doesn’t solve most of the Lakers’ issues, Shaq had nothing but praise for the former Clippers guard, stating he fulfills his role. The Diesel defended PatBev on being trolled for his monumental celebration at merely making the playoffs.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat,” said Shaq.

“He (PatBev) play the game like it supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300 million who can’t play at all. Listen, you want a guy like that on your team. A guy like that, you don’t tamper with. I played with a guy like that like that named GP (Gary Payton). GP used to come in talking crazy think we gonna say something back? nope. Because you know why? he gonna do that on the court. You know what that helps you do? win your 4th championship.”

.@SHAQ: “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat… He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300M and can’t play at all.” 👀#TheBigPodcast | https://t.co/eTOZLOgznZ pic.twitter.com/a33zxEDgKz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 15, 2022

While Shaq does make for some compelling points, PatBev’s comparison to The Glove doesn’t sit well, given the former SuperSonics superstar’s list of accolades. Mr.94-feet hasn’t earned the right to be put in the same breath as Payton yet.

