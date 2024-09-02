LeBron James’ Wife Savannah and Mother Gloria Being Involved in False Narratives Irks Gilbert Arenas

When LeBron James entered the league as a teenager, he had very high expectations on his shoulders. With his talent and hard work, James was able to live up to those expectations from the very first year of his career. However, soon he started to pose a lot of problems for other players in the league.

Gilbert Arenas believes that LeBron became so great in such a short period that some people were determined to tear him down. Among everything that was done against him, the three-time All-Star believes that dragging his family members into false narratives, especially his wife Savannah and mother Gloria, was very distasteful.

Arenas appeared on an episode of Dwight Howard’s Above The Rim with DH 12 podcast, where he claimed that these tricks were pulled by people to derail LeBron’s meteoric rise. He believes that some of his peers didn’t want to see King James become the face of the league and possibly take the GOAT crown over Michael Jordan, which is why they stooped so low.

He said, “When you have to go out of your way to talk about the things that have nothing to do with the game. Remember there was a time where they were like, ‘Oh, his wife did this’ to f**k his game up. ‘His mom did this…’ Like, why are you doing that to a basketball player, like, you’re scared of the n-?”

Arenas was referring to the numerous rumors that floated around in the past about the James family. There were rumors about Savannah’s alleged infidelity and his mother Gloria’s alleged affair with one of his teammates.

Even recently, LeBron’s name was brought up in another rumor about infidelity. They were all baseless and might have been an attempt to throw him off his game.

Gilbert Arenas argues that LeBron James is a better scorer than Michael Jordan

The conversation about people having an agenda against LeBron started from a discussion about the best scorer in the league. Arenas said that fans of Michael Jordan believe in the myth that he was a better scorer than LeBron. He attempted to bust their delusion by referring to the record that LBJ holds.

He said, “It’s the worst thing that a Jordan fan can say. You know why? Because you’re saying that he’s not a real scorer, he’s not a natural scorer but he has the most points. It’s just like saying, ‘Oh, you’re a killer. He’s [another person] soft, but he got more kills than you.’ You look goofy now saying that.”

In his understanding, LeBron towers above MJ in terms of pure scoring ability, and the fact that he is the all-time leading scorer in the league’s history is a testament to his skills.