Jamal Murray Doesn’t Understand The Narrative Regarding Him Only “Going Off” Vs LeBron James And The Lakers

Over the last three seasons, Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets has developed into quite a rivalry. Although each match-up is usually competitive, it seems that the Nuggets are typically on the winning side. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they have arguably the best player in the league, Nikola Jokic. However, Jamal Murray has been a crucial figure vs the Lakers, consequently driving the narrative that he dials everything up to 11 when LeBron James shows up on court.

The Lakers and Nuggets went head-to-head for the second time this season on Thursday night. This was an important game for both teams, considering they are neck and neck in postseason standings. Despite a valiant effort from the Lakers, the Nuggets would go on to win by a score of 120-113.

Jokic and Murray proved to be too much to handle for LA’s defense as they both finished with 28 points. It’s not a surprise that Jokic had a great game, especially since the Lakers lack defensive depth at the center position. However, Murray’s performance was the most talked about on the night.

Following the game, Udonis Haslem brought Murray’s tendencies against the Lakers up in a post-game interview. The Nuggets star responded candidly, denouncing any notion that a narrative exists.

“I don’t know what that narrative is,” Murray told the NBA on Prime crew. “I had 45 [points] last game. So it ain’t like it’s just against the Lakers. I’m hooping.”

Murray’s confidence was polarizing, but it came from a place of truth. He is fresh off a stellar 45-point performance against the Utah Jazz. Not to mention, a few games prior, he had tallied 39 points against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

There’s a reason Murray received an All-Star selection this season. He is having the best year of his career. His averages of 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists are all career highs. This level of play is consistent to how he has performed the entire season.

However, this narrative that he goes Super Saiyan against the Lakers didn’t develop out of thin air. Some of the greatest moments in his career came against the Lakers, specifically in the playoffs.

The first time Murray went toe-to-toe with the Lakers in the playoffs was in 2020 when the two teams faced off in the Western Conference Finals. Murray was solid, averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game on 52% shooting from the field. People took notice of Murray’s play, but it didn’t boom across the basketball community until 2023.

The Lakers and Nuggets would meet again in the WCF three years later. This time around, it was Nuggets domination. Murray led the charge with 32.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while leading Denver to a series sweep. The teams faced each other again in the first round, which led to more Murray magic.

Denver continued their onslaught against the Lakers in 2024. Although Murray didn’t put up the same numbers, he put on his superhero cape knocking down winners in Game 2 and in the series-deciding Game 5. To be fair to Murray, he is a flat out great player, but if the internet wants to baptize him as the kryptonite for the Lakers, there’s no reason to shy away.