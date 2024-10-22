LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Celebrates Daughter Zhuri’s 10th Birthday With Adorable Pictures Featuring Barack Obama

October 22nd marks the opening night of the NBA and the first game of the season for the Lakers. However, LeBron James and his family are celebrating more important matters. The James family’s youngest member, Zhuri Nova James, just turned 10 years old. LeBron’s wife Savannah took to Instagram to post adorable pictures of her daughter, with one of the flicks even featuring former President Barack Obama.

Savannah’s endured an amazing year as a mother. Bronny James, the eldest child, fulfilled his lifelong dream of being drafted into the NBA to play alongside his father. Bryce James continues to thrive in his high school basketball career, receiving a scholarship offer from his hometown Ohio State University. Zhuri continues to develop into a beautiful young woman. In Savannah’s Instagram post, she shared plenty of pictures of Zhuri throughout the years. She captioned it,

“OMG. This baby is 10 today!!! Happy Happy Birthday Zhuri Nova!!!”

Savannah added a combination of 10 pictures and videos in her post to Instagram. The more eye-opening one is a picture featuring Zhuri, Savannah, and President Obama. The photo was taken following Team USA’s exhibition game against Canada in July. The three appeared quite close as President Obama wrapped his arms around the shoulders of the two ladies within the James family.

Additionally, another post features Zhuri next to the 2024 WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson. The two attended an event during the Paris Olympic Games in France back in August.

Another picture showcases Zhuri along with another child backstage with popstar Olivia Rodrigo during her ‘GUTS World Tour’.

Who is Zhuri James?

Despite being LeBron’s youngest child, Zhuri has garnered a lot of internet fame. The young star has flourished under the spotlight.

Zhuri James tried her hand at content creation and quickly became an influencer despite her age. In 2020, she launched a YouTube channel titled ‘All Things Zhuri‘. As of today, the channel has accumulated 203,000 subscribers.

However, her presence on Instagram is even greater. The 10-year-old star has 426,000 followers while only posting 44 times on her account. She has gained a big following in a short time frame.

Both of her accounts are managed in tandem by her parents. But that doesn’t take away from the tremendous personality of Zhuri, which draws others to become fans of her.

Aside from content creation, Zhuri has followed through on the path of athletics in the James family. However, it isn’t with basketball. The youngest member of the James crew is a keen volleyball player, who has a natural knack for ace serves.

Zhuri is still extremely young with her entire life ahead of her but has showcased great talent in many facets. There are only greater opportunities awaiting her in the near future.