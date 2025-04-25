LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Has Mom Savannah Going Gaga Over Her Athletic Skills

LeBron and Bronny James aren’t the only members of the James family participating in athletics in April. Although the majority of the attention is on the two NBA players, the youngest child of the family is progressing in her sport. Zhuri James continues to thrive in volleyball and her mother, Savannah, is supporting her every step of the way.

Unlike her older brothers, Bronny and Bryce, Zhuri didn’t gravitate toward basketball. However, the love for sports has always been in her blood. It just happened to be for volleyball rather than basketball. While LeBron and Bronny’s attention is toward the Lakers’ first-round series against the Timberwolves, Savannah’s is focused on her daughter. She shared on her Instagram story a picture of her in attendance for one of Zhuri’s games.

Aside from her presence at games, Savannah has been a great support for her daughter’s athletic pursuit. She has taken Zhuri to practices and tournaments as early as 6 AM. But she would continue to make those sacrifices for her any day of the week. Early morning practices are difficult for any parent. WNBA legend Candace Parker once revealed the shared pain that comes with being a volleyball mom due to the early practices.

“Yeaaaaaaa you are a volleyball mom!!! Welcome! It’s not for the weak. Early starts always,” Parker said.

Zhuri is crafting her own lane outside of her father’s name. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to follow in his footsteps. She still took the opportunity to honor LeBron while playing volleyball.

Zhuri shares her dad’s jersey number

LeBron James wears the number 23 in honor of Michael Jordan. The legendary Bulls star was James’ favorite player growing up, and he wore the number to be like him. Zhuri has done the same thing toward her father, but wears a different jersey number.

Once LeBron joined the Heat in 2010, it sparked a new era in his career. He made the decision to change his number, and he chose 6. That happens to be the number which his daughter has adopted.

Zhuri continues to honor her father through her intense competitive fire while playing volleyball. However, wearing his jersey number is her way of showing love to her father despite playing a different sport.