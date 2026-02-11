mobile app bar

JJ Redick Sings Victor Wembanyama’s Praise Despite Lakers’ Blowout Loss To Spurs

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Victor Wembanyama(L) and JJ Redick(R)

Victor Wembanyama was on a whole other level on Tuesday when the Spurs blew the Lakers out. The purple and gold outfit simply had no answer to his dominance, and despite the humbling defeat, head coach JJ Redick could only praise the out-of-this-world Frenchman.

How good was Wembanyama? He scored 25 points in the first quarter alone. He ended the half with 37 and the evening with 40 points to his name. And he did all that in just 26 minutes.

The Lakers did not have LeBron James, Luka Doncic, or Austin Reaves, so a loss — perhaps even a 28-point loss — was always on the cards at the hands of the #2 team in the West. Regardless, it was another proof of Wembanyama’s generational talent, and Redick sang his praise post-game.

“He’s one of the five best players in the world,” Redick stated. “He’s put that stamp on himself.

“To me, it’s more than the counting stats with him. There’s such an avoidance of him defensively, and there’s an awareness that you have to have from him defensively… He’s the center of that [San Antonio’s defense]. He impacts the game in ways that don’t show up in a box score…” 

Placing Wemby in the top five is a huge honor on its own. Of course, Redick can’t call him the best, considering he coaches Luka Doncic on the Lakers, a player who is considered by more to be the best. Then there’s also Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Anyone else who can be placed ahead of Wembanyama currently? Not really.

2026 will also mark Wembanyama’s first All-Star appearance as a starter, and Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson could not help but highlight his progress as a player pre-game. “I think it just shows that Victor’s excellence is continuing to grow,” he said.

“It’s just another milestone that he’s hit of probably many moving forward and a few that he’s already accomplished and I think he’s very deserving,” 

All Wembanyama has to do to achieve immortality in NBA folklore is stay healthy. He has the right tools to one day be called the undisputed best.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these