JJ Redick Sings Victor Wembanyama’s Praise Despite Lakers’ Blowout Loss To Spurs

Victor Wembanyama was on a whole other level on Tuesday when the Spurs blew the Lakers out. The purple and gold outfit simply had no answer to his dominance, and despite the humbling defeat, head coach JJ Redick could only praise the out-of-this-world Frenchman.

How good was Wembanyama? He scored 25 points in the first quarter alone. He ended the half with 37 and the evening with 40 points to his name. And he did all that in just 26 minutes.

The Lakers did not have LeBron James, Luka Doncic, or Austin Reaves, so a loss — perhaps even a 28-point loss — was always on the cards at the hands of the #2 team in the West. Regardless, it was another proof of Wembanyama’s generational talent, and Redick sang his praise post-game.

“He’s one of the five best players in the world,” Redick stated. “He’s put that stamp on himself.

“To me, it’s more than the counting stats with him. There’s such an avoidance of him defensively, and there’s an awareness that you have to have from him defensively… He’s the center of that [San Antonio’s defense]. He impacts the game in ways that don’t show up in a box score…”

Placing Wemby in the top five is a huge honor on its own. Of course, Redick can’t call him the best, considering he coaches Luka Doncic on the Lakers, a player who is considered by more to be the best. Then there’s also Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Anyone else who can be placed ahead of Wembanyama currently? Not really.

2026 will also mark Wembanyama’s first All-Star appearance as a starter, and Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson could not help but highlight his progress as a player pre-game. “I think it just shows that Victor’s excellence is continuing to grow,” he said.

“It’s just another milestone that he’s hit of probably many moving forward and a few that he’s already accomplished and I think he’s very deserving,”

All Wembanyama has to do to achieve immortality in NBA folklore is stay healthy. He has the right tools to one day be called the undisputed best.