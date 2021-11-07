“Vanessa Bryant needs to show proof of her therapy sessions”: Los Angeles County request’s federal judge to force the late Kobe Bryant’s wife to reveal therapy records

Los Angeles County requests a federal judge to force Vanessa Bryant into showing them her therapy records from 2010.

Vanessa Bryant and the entirety of the Bryant family have been engulfed in a battle of lawsuits ever since the untimely passing of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. This all started when Los Angeles County released images of the unfortunate helicopter crash that led to the deaths of Vanessa’s 13 year old daughter and her husband, along with 7 other people.

Vanessa Bryant immediately filed a lawsuit against LA County for releasing such untasteful images without consent from any of the families concerned. The lawsuit requests the County to pay up millions of dollars in emotional damages and distress, along with the therapy she had to go through following the release of those images.

LA County seems to have a problem with this as they’re requesting quite a substantial amount of proof before taking it to court.

LA County calls for the release of Vanessa Bryant’s therapy records.

LA County claims that they do not believe Vanessa Bryant is suffering from emotional distress due to the release of the images of the helicopter crash. Rather, they say that she is emotionally distressed due to the crash and the loss of her family, and nothing more.

Attorneys for L.A. County are asking that a federal judge order Vanessa Bryant’s therapy records, which they believe are central to her lawsuit alleging emotional distress caused by the circulation of photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. https://t.co/cerPbqWUUM — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 6, 2021

So, to help prove their point, they have requested a federal judge to order the release of Bryant’s therapy records from not just the past year or so, but from 2010 and onwards.

Vanessa’s lawyer did issue a response, saying the County’s request was ‘abusive and harassing’. “Mrs. Bryant should not be forced to choose between the privacy of her therapy records and holding County employees accountable for their unconstitutional conduct.”