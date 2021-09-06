“Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend really grew up a Lakers fan”: Bucks star reacts hilariously to his girlfriend dropping a bomb on him during an Instagram live

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t believe his girlfriend grew up as a fan of the LA Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been known as a bit of a comedian on social media for a while now.

On the court, he is arguably the most competitive player every night. Off it though, it’s like we see the man’s personality take a complete 180.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend really grew up a Lakers fan…#GreekFreak #Bucks — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) September 6, 2021

The Greek Freak’s Instagram stories have essentially gained legendary status within the NBA community due to their elite-tier comedy. And among the many examples of this, Giannis may have arguably given us the funniest one back in March of 2020.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows his disbelief over his girlfriend growing up a Lakers fan

For those that have had the misfortune of never watching any of these Instagram lives, Mariah Riddlesprigger is always one of the main characters that has the pleasure of reacting to Giannis Antetokounmpo in person. And less importantly of course, she is his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

The couple has always been very close, and frankly give off a very wholesome vibe. But, it was once all very close to breaking apart. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

HOW DARE SHE?!

Man, this is some Brutus-level betrayal right here. We can’t believe that the couple was ever able to come back from this.

Jokes aside though, we really do love us some Antetokounmpo family content. And we really hope we get yet another Instagram live, real soon.

