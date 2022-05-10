Basketball

“Stephen Curry is got to be the easiest superstar to be around”: Standing head coach Mike Brown lauds the GSW MVP for “always thinking about helping the team next”

“Stephen Curry is got to be the easiest superstar to be around”: Standing head coach Mike Brown lauds the GSW MVP for “always thinking about helping the team next”
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"If you've got a great captain, which Eoin Morgan is, that's like playing with 12": Rob Key backs Eoin Morgan to remain England's white-ball captain, ye rakhe
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry is got to be the easiest superstar to be around”: Standing head coach Mike Brown lauds the GSW MVP for “always thinking about helping the team next”
“Stephen Curry is got to be the easiest superstar to be around”: Standing head coach Mike Brown lauds the GSW MVP for “always thinking about helping the team next”

Mike Brown had only compliments for Stephen Curry as the guard went on to record…