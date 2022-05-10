“Stephen Curry is got to be the easiest superstar to be around”: Standing head coach Mike Brown lauds the GSW MVP for “always thinking about helping the team next”

Mike Brown had only compliments for Stephen Curry as the guard went on to record 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists in GSW’s 101-98 Game 4 win over the Grizzlies

Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors managed to overcome their first-half shooting slump and went on to defeat the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Despite taking on the court without their best player, the young Grizzlies played with the utmost urgency to tie the series at 2 games apiece. In an action-packed thriller, Jaren Jackson Jr. (21-point performance) and Steve Adams (10-point, 15-rebound double-double) had a huge impact, with Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson combining for 36 points and 15 of the team’s 40 made FGs.

However, it was Steph who decided to ruin Memphis’ plans on grabbing a much-needed win on the road. The 2-time MVP went on to drop 21 of his 32 points in the second half and finished the night with 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal.

“Stephen Curry is always thinking about how can he help the team next”: Mike Brown

After the game, Mike Brown, whose record has now improved to a flawless 12-0 when standing in for the head coach, had only praises for Curry. According to Brown Curry is blessed with having a positive mindset even through tough stretches of play. Mike said in the postgame presser:

“The great part about Steph, he’s got to be the easiest superstar to be around. I hate to say it, I don’t know if he has a great memory, which is fantastic, you need that in his position because he missed shots that he can make in his sleep. And so because he doesn’t think about it or think about the past or dwell on it too hard, he always thinks the next thing is gonna happen in a positive manner for him, whether it’s a mad shot or the right pass for an assist or him cutting back door at the right time to score a bucket.

He’s always that confident because he thinks next play all the time. So I didn’t say anything to him because just being around him, I know that he’s always thinking about how can he help the team next. And that is what it was tonight. You know, he got free on a pin-down and knocked down a big three for us late. And then obviously, right plays, right time, in terms of the box out. Gets fouled and goes to the free-throw line and knocks 6,8, whatever it is, free throws down in a row. So he’ll always be there.”

The Warriors will hope to finish out the series in Game 5 at Memphis on Wednesday night. Whereas, the Grizzlies will hope that Morant is able to return to the lineup and help the team mount a historic comeback in this Western Conference Semi-Finals.