LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Talks of Her Honest Reaction to People Lacking Common Sense

LeBron James’ wife Savannah doesn’t make many public appearances. However, she has been quite active in the podcast space with her co-host, April McDaniels. Offering some sound advice to people on how to deal with common, everyday problems, Savannah gets real on her show, Everybody’s Crazy.

A fan called up the podcast channel seeking advice on how to deal with people who lack basic common sense. Wanting to know how to deal with such individuals without being mean, Savannah offers this caller a unique and honest take on her approach to such people.

“That’s what I do. I wear the thought on my face. And I just be like, ‘Ok,’” while imitating a perplexed look on her face.

Savannah captioned the video, “Common sense ain’t that common but you can have other things going for you!”

Much like anyone else, the wife of the Lakers star deals with all sorts of people in her life. Some are rude, offensive, obnoxious, and just people lacking basic common sense.

Now, instead of shouting at them or being rude in any way, Savannah prefers making a confused face at them, which would make the person in question conscious of their lack of common sense.

Even her co-host April said, “I just say, ‘Do you have common sense?’ And then they get mad.”

Now, April’s approach ends up offending people. However, Savannah prefers to let her facial expressions do the talking without the risk of offending anyone.

Being a well-known celebrity, one always runs the risk of being recorded for losing their cool in public and going viral. But the NBA star’s wife deals with things in a much more calm and collected manner instead.

This helps her convey her reaction to such people lacking common sense, without making a scene and getting her point across as well.