LeBron James Will Earn $7.48 Million More Than Michael Jordan’s Entire Career Earnings in Next Two Years

Michael Jordan might have been the first billionaire athlete from the NBA, but when it comes to making money as an active player, LeBron James is in a league of his own. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently signed a two-year, $104 million maximum deal with the franchise at the age of 39. Interestingly, Jordan’s career earnings pale in comparison to what LeBron is set to make in the next two years with the Lakers.

A few days after King James’ new deal went public, Shams Charania took to X to break down the specifics of it. He reported that the exact value of the new contract is $101.355 million, which puts the Lakers below the second apron of the luxury tax regulations. Despite taking an almost $3 million pay cut to help the LA side avoid second apron penalties, LeBron is still slated to make over a hundred million in the next two years.

If we go into comparing the total career earnings of MJ and LeBron, it’ll be unfair to the six-time NBA Champion. In fact, MJ’s total career earnings, according to Spotrac, was just over $93 million, $93,877,500 to be exact.

In what may seem an incredible fact, LeBron’s current $101.355 million deal is $7.48 million more than what the Bulls legend accumulated throughout his career, across two teams.

LeBron James' final two-year deal total, per sources: $101.355 million – almost $3M less than his $104M max, placing Lakers below second apron. https://t.co/Fm9VEVSkr7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2024

Just for reference, LeBron has made close to $480 million in his career prior to the new contract, $479,466,457 to be exact. If we add $101.355 to the total value, his career earnings stand at $580,821,457. That’s nearly $487 million more than what Michael Jordan earned during a stellar career that spanned 15 seasons.

In the upcoming season, LeBron will make $48,728,365, while the rest of his contract amount of $52,626,635 will be his salary in 2025.

There’s no doubt that this incredible fact is an indication of how far the league has advanced since the 90s. It also shows how Jordan was underpaid for the majority of his stint with the Chicago Bulls. Because even after taking inflation into account, his salaries do not compare against LBJ.

Needless to say, LeBron leads the all-time highest career earning chart by some distance. MJ, on the other hand, had an interesting salary-based record in his name as well. His 1997 deal with the Bulls fetched him $33,140,000, which was the biggest one-year salary ever drawn in the history of the league, until Stephen Curry overtook it in 2017-18.