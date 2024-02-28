“Picking Motherf**kers Up 94”: Patrick Beverley Wants to Face Off Against the LeBron James Led 2024 Olympic Team for Practice

Team USA is assembling its version of the Avengers for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The recently announced players pool for the Olympics boasts the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant on the roster. Patrick Beverley seems equally excited about the upcoming event even though he is not on the 41-athlete player pool. The 35-year-old recently talked about his plans on The Pat Bev Podcast.

Beverley said, “Man, I know Team USA is about to be crazy this summer. Just let me be on the team they practice against ’cause I’mma have that practice turned the f**k up. I’m picking mothf**kers up 94 feet, I’m talking sh*t, I’m getting a bucket on you, ‘oh he’s a bum, you shouldn’t be on the fu**** USA team”. The Bucks’ star has planned how he is going to boost the morale of this team and is showing a willingness to work with the team that will practice against Team USA.

Beverley’s plan is simple, pitting the ‘All-Star’ team who will represent the country in the Olympics against another group of hungry, underdog individuals. He believes that this strategy will get the best out of the 12-man team who will be donning the USA jersey during the event. Showing pure and unselfish intentions, Beverley is willing to be part of the underdog team during the practice sessions.

The 41-athlete player pool was announced last month, and the team is looking stacked. Other than the superstars mentioned above, the player pool also has Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Jayson Tatum among others. King James has already expressed his wish to be part of the Paris Olympics and if it all goes the way it’s expected to, he will be leading the charge for Team USA in the upcoming event.

LeBron James will lead the team to avenge the FIBA WC loss

Team USA’s loss in the FIBA World Cup last year was a wake-up call for the American hoop community. The country that boasts the greatest basketball talent in the world was outplayed by 3 European teams in the tournament. Since then, America’s greatest ball players have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to defend their status on the global stage. The Paris Olympics will be the perfect opportunity to reestablish their dominance.

Shortly after the FIBA humiliation, LeBron said, “I definitely have interest so we see what happens, but as far as physical toll I’ll see how I feel at the end of the season. From the players that we have here that I can think off the top of my head that can fill that roster up I don’t think it’d be too much of a physical toll”.

While LBJ is a veteran, Steph on the other hand is ready to make his Olympic debut. The Golden State Warriors star said, “I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it”, and the team being coached by Steve Kerr will be icing on the cake for him.