“LeBron James and I can finish the season 5-0!”: Anthony Davis believes the duo can lead the Lakers to a strong finish, snubs Russell Westbrook at the same time

Lakers’ Anthony Davis believes he and LeBron James can lead the team to a 5-0 finish and secure the final play-in spot

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a close contest against the New Orleans Pelicans last night. It was a crucial matchup, and this loss, in all likeliness, ended the Lakers’ chances at the final play-in spot. The Pelicans are sitting on the 9th seed, 2 games ahead of the 10th seeded San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers are one game behind the Spurs and sit in the 11th spot.

Even though a one-game gap is not impossible to cover in 5 games. However, even if the records are tied, the Spurs win the tiebreaker, because of their superior record over the Lakers in their regular-season matchups. This means the Lakers need to have one more win than the Spurs before the regular season concludes.

With their upcoming matchups, this seems like an uphill task. The Lakers are facing the Nuggets twice, the Suns, the Warriors, and the Thunder for their final games. However, Anthony Davis thinks the team can do it.

Anthony Davis leaves out Russell Westbrook as he names himself and LeBron James to lead the Lakers to a 5-0 finish

Things are not looking good for the Purple and Gold. Despite forming a super-team, they still cannot make it to the play-in games. After 77 games, the Lakers have a 31-46 record and are 31 games behind the top-seeded Suns.

Sure, Anthony Davis has been out for a major chunk of the season, but the remaining two stars, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have enough caliber to lead their team. Well, they’ve been doing everything except that. LeBron James has been padding numbers to chase Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his scoring record. Russ has well, been doing things too.

However, with AD back, and relatively healthy, he believes the Lakers can make one final push and finish the season strong.

AD said he, LeBron, and the entire #Lakers locker room believes they can go 5-0 to finish the season. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 2, 2022

With the teams they’re facing, I don’t think the Lakers can get more than 2 wins, and that too on the Warriors and the Thunder. Even getting two wins seems hard, and AD wants 5.

Gotta admire the man’s optimism.