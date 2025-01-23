Like Marlon Humphrey, Chris Broussard Also Wants the ‘Evil Chiefs Empire’ to Fall Short of a Three-Peat

The Chiefs have reached their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game and are on the verge of a historic three-peat. However, their unprecedented success has turned them into “villains” for much of the NFL. One vocal critic is Marlon Humphrey, who has never hidden his disdain for Kansas City.

Unafraid to speak his mind, he openly admitted he didn’t want the Chiefs to win, urging the rest of the NFL to “right the wrong” and put an end to their dominance.

Chris Broussard echoed Humphrey’s sentiments on the latest episode of First Things First, voicing a strong desire to see the defending champions brought down. To him, the Chiefs have become the NFL’s “new evil empire,” a team whose dominance makes them the ultimate villains.

“They are not gaining villain status. They are clearly absolutely the villains. They are the new evil empire. There is no doubt about it. I got no problem with what Marlon Humphrey said. He is right on the money.”

While Broussard agreed with Humphrey’s disdain for Kansas City, his reasoning differs from the Ravens cornerback’s perspective. Many believe Humphrey’s criticism stems from frustration over perceived referee bias.

Chris, however, believes that the Chiefs are playing in a way that elevates them above everyone else in the league. The defending champs are making others look like they don’t belong in the same league. Their absolute dominance has rendered the game a little too predictable and boring.

“The Chiefs are on the verge of doing something we have never seen in the modern NFL. And that is not just about to win their third straight Super Bowl. No other team in my view is doing what the Chiefs are doing right now and that is looking like they belong in a different league.”

Broussard believes it is not just success that has made them an evil empire. According to him, they are just not exciting to watch.

Nick Wright, on the other hand, believes that the Chiefs have become villains for three completely different reasons.

Nick Wright on why everyone hates the Chiefs right now

Where there is Chiefs criticism, you will find Nick Wright there to defend his beloved team and call out the haters. He did just that as he gave his reasons for why teams and NFL players love to hate on the defending champions.

According to Wright, a significant factor is the “polluted conversation” happening around the team in social and mainstream media, where many fans believe the officiating favors the Chiefs.

The second reason, obviously, is that “more than half the league” is tired of losing to Kansas City. The Chiefs have poured cold water on the dreams of many teams eyeing the Super Bowl. This list includes teams like the Ravens, Bills, Bengals, Dolphins, etc in the AFC and the Eagles and 49ers in the NFC.

Finally, Wright believes that since becoming a starter, Patrick Mahomes has faced minimal adversity—never suffering significant injuries or off-field issues. His consistent winning and record-breaking performances contribute to a narrative of success that many find hard to accept.

“Other thing is this- we have never seen a face of the league guy never have adversity.”

The dynasties have historically always gotten hate. The Patriots did, the Cowboys did, and so did the Lakers. Other teams fall short and their fanbases need someone to blame. The Chiefs have shown great consistency and ability to win in any way. That’s how Championship teams are built and they won’t care how much they are hated when they lift their third consecutive Lombardy.