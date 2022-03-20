“Out of Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, KAT is the best scorer”: Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett declares the former Kentucky player as the best big man scorer

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett declares Karl-Anthony Towns as the best big men scorer over Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

It seems the era of the big men is back in the NBA in an otherwise guard-dominated league. The last three seasons haven’t seen a guard win the MVP. Beginning from Giannis Antetokoumpo winning it back-to-back to the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

The 2021-22 season seems no different with Embiid, Jokic, and Giannis as top nominees. The bigs today not only dominate in the paint but also shoot the ball from outside and come with a skill set. This list also includes players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Deandre Ayton, and Bam Adebayo.

However, one player who has been shooting the lights out off-late is KAT. The former ROTY is having a breakthrough season playing alongside D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. Coming off a career and franchise high 60-points, Towns aims to take the T-Wolves to the promise land.

During a recent episode of KG Certified, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett claimed to have KAT as his top big man scorer above Embiid and Jokic.

Kevin Garnett believes Karl-Anthony Towns is the best big man scorer.

When it comes to some of the all-time power forwards in the league, KG sits amongst the top. The former champion was an assassin on the court, with a unique silky jumper. Though he wasn’t a great shooter from the 3-point, the Big Ticket could sink long-range twos.

It won’t be wrong to say that Garnett was the most successful player in the Timberwolves franchise history. If statistics are concerned, KG is the GOAT of the Timberwolves franchise. The former MVP leads the franchise in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

With the Wolves staring at their second playoff appearance in 18-years, KG gave his flowers to the leading scorer of the team and reigning 3-point contest champion Towns.

“I think KAT, out of all of them (Towns, Embiid, Jokic) is the best scorer.”

Kevin Garnett on the best big men in the NBA (via KG Certified) pic.twitter.com/KgWkgsi2SK — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) March 19, 2022

The Wolves center doesn’t hesitate from calling himself the best big man shooter of all time. Coming off the ASG break, the Wolves are 11-2, looking to get past the play-in tournament situation. The three-time All-Star is averaging 24.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 1.1 BPG.

Towns is shooting an impressive 52.9% from the field and 41.2% from the 3-point line.

Hoop fans in Minnesota may finally have a superstar face to their franchise in KAT.