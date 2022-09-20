Hungry? Go for a DWade Burger and Haslem wings!: $190 million Heat duo start shocking new business venture together

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are icons in Miami.

The two have been part of all Miami Heat Championship rosters and represented Pat Riley’s “Heat Culture” as well as possible. Two hard-working, solid players who prioritized the team’s success over their own.

$170 million worth Wade was one of the premier players in the entire league. “Flash” was a revelation in white and red and took over the role of the franchise centerpiece from the day he was drafted.

$20 million man Haslem however, proved to be the underdog who never took anything for granted and drove his team on. UD was undrafted coming into the league and became a key role player with sheer perseverance.

Haslem’s role is so key that the Heat still reserves a roster spot for him. This, despite Haslem barely touching the court over the past few seasons.

Success on the court isn’t all these champions have been up to, however. Wade and Haslem have dipped their feet in the restaurant industry, that too, in virtual restaurants.

What is the virtual restaurant venture started by DWade and Haslem?

UD and DWade have opened up a virtual restaurant in collaboration with Combo Kitchen. Combo Kitchen is a company that connects various virtual restaurants to the public with takeout and delivery options.

What restaurant have the duo gone for? Can’t go wrong with Burgers and Wings, can you?

DWade Burgers and UD Wings it is. The duo has stepped into the game with the classic combination to go with their iconic tags.

Combo Kitchen is definitely thrilled to have the duo on board. “Adding their choice of star-power—Dwyane Wade or Udonis Haslem—is more than a win, it’s an operator’s dream come true” remarked CEO Hossein Kasmai.

The restaurant offers five varieties of beef burgers and also offers tenders, wings, and the like with 11 different sauces among other things.

If the combination is as good as what it turned out to be for Wade and UD on the court, success beckons. Maybe “Heat Culture” meets “Meat Culture” for a wonderful ad campaign too?

