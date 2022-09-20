Redditors discover how $2 million Dennis Schroder is better than $47 million Russell Westbrook as LeBron James’ PG

The Lakers added Dennis Schroder to the roster amid his EuroBasket success, and social media believes he is better than Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Lakers had an abysmal 2021-2022 campaign after failing to qualify for the play-in tournament. As expected, Rob Pelinka and co. decided to make a few changes on the roster that complements the All-Star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook well.

The front office managed to add the likes of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV, Patrick Beverley and even hired a new head coach to lead this pack – Darvin Ham. Their recent signing is the one that has been making the most noise on social media – acquiring Dennis Schroder.

Dennis Averaged a staggering 22.1 points and 7.1 assists and helped Germany win Bronze at the EuroBasket Tournament. His reward? The Purple & Gold signed the 6-foot-3 point guard to a 1-year, $2.64 million deal.

NBA Reddit compares Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook

Before the acquisition of Schroder, the team’s roster was already stacked with 11 guards. With The Menace’s arrival, LAL has a plethora of options to play point guard.

Amid speculations of the team’s starting five, NBA Reddit compared the production of “$2 million Dennis Schroder” with “$47 million Russell Westbrook”.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how the Lakers manage to use all their guards. Certainly, the upcoming training camp will be crucial for the LA-based franchise.

