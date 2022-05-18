“LeBron James is sitting on his couch, and taking petty shots at Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless attacks The King for snubbing the GOAT from his all-time dunk contest

LeBron James took it to Twitter naming Vince Carter, Zach LaVine, and Dominique Wilkins as the players alongside himself in his all-time dunk contest.

LeBron James had social media on a frenzy yesterday as the 4-time MVP decided to do a little Q&A session on Twitter.

Now, the Lakers superstar answered many questions asked by his followers. However, there was one particular answer that analyst Skip Bayless decided to bash him for.

Being asked to name his all-time dunk contest, The King named Vince Carter, Zach LaVine, and Dominique Wilkins as the players alongside himself in this hypothetical event.

Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Also Read: Skip Bayless calls out Lakers’ star for leaving out the GOAT from his All-Time Dunk Contest list

Bayless used this as the perfect opportunity to blast the 18-time All-Star and remind him that he had missed the postseason.

“LeBron James missed the playoffs, and now is having a petty party taking shots at Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe and Skip spoke about LeBron’s response in length on the recent-most episode of UNDISPUTED. Bayless, who seemed furious with Bron snubbing Michael Jordan off the list, ranted:

“For me, this is disturbingly delusional. This knocked me out of my chair cause this is disturbingly delusional. He put himself, a ‘me’ in there with a palm up like ‘what do you expect from me?’, that’s what he’s saying.

Well, I expect you to be honest. If you’re being honest about cake or pie, then be honest about who belongs on this list. And it comes across like supreme Jordan hate, Jordan resentment, anti-Jordan this and that. You cannot put the most iconic dunker not on this list. You cannot leave him off, you cannot push him into the shadows”

This is a petty list. LeBron is sitting on his couch having a pity party about missing the playoffs and now he’s having a petty party taking shots at Jordan. @Undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/RLE8FkDKBF — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 17, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter roasts Fox Sports Analyst for his thoughts on Lakers’ superstar’s QnA session

To be fair here, LeBron has never really participated in the action-packed competition during the All-Star weekend. Naming himself as one of the members of an all-time dunk contest seems a bit unfair to all the previous winners.

However, Skip didn’t need to go out of his way to berate the 4-time NBA champ for his opinions.