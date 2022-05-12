“LeBron James won one too many votes”: NBA Twitter ridicule the Lakers superstar for receiving only 1 5th place vote in the MVP race

The MVP voting result revealed that LeBron James received merely 1 5th place vote, tying with DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant for the 10th place.

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers had a horrible 2021-2022 campaign to say the least. Despite having some of the game’s biggest names on their squad, the Purple & Gold finished the season with an awful 33-49 record. Finishing with the 11th seed, they failed to make the play-in tournament let alone advance to the playoffs.

However, credits have to be given where it’s due. LeBron James having a sensational campaign was one of the only positive takeaways from LAL’s failure of a year.

Also Read: Sportico’s list of 2022’s highest-paid athletes features 4 NBA players in the top 10

Playing his 19th professional season, The King managed to defeat father time and played some of the best basketball of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old put on a clinic and averaged a staggering 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

For his sensational individual performance this campaign, LBJ was rewarded with a grand total of 1 vote in the MVP race.

NBA Twitter roasts LeBron James for receiving only a single MVP vote

As the voting results were revealed today, declaring Nikola Jokic as the Most Valuable Player, it also displayed that King James was tied at the 10th place alongside DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant receiving merely 1 5th place vote.

This is how the MVP voting race turned out 👀 Jokic received 39 more first place votes than Embiid pic.twitter.com/FBREbS3T6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2022

It’s understandable why LBJ got merely one vote. The 18-time All-Star, sustaining several injuries, played only 56 games this season, and his team finished a dreadful 11th in West.

However, NBA Twitter didn’t shy away from trolling the future HOFer for the same.

LeBron James wins 1 point in MVP voting. Appreciate greatness. pic.twitter.com/x0BERUupSs — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) May 11, 2022

1 too many. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 12, 2022

You know this gonna be a topic on Undisputed lmfaoo — WGM  (@WhatGattusoMad) May 11, 2022

One fifth place vote lol someone really loves lebron — Dan (@the_d_reed) May 12, 2022

Also Read: LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke makes a wild revelation

Irrespective of how many votes he received, what LeBron achieved this past season, at 37 years of age, is simply remarkable. Knowing the athlete he is, James is definitely going to be coming at the league next year, looking for vengence.