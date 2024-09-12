LeBron James’ Work Ethic Entering His 40s Baffles Shane Battier

LeBron James’ work ethic has helped him have a long and distinguished career. This relentless dedication to being in the best physical shape has enabled him to be one of the best players in the league even at 39. His durability results from the work he’s put in since the beginning of his career. Shane Battier, who was teammates with Bron at Miami, revealed the latter is reaping the benefits of a few great habits that had inculcated as a youngster.

In a conversation with Brian Scalabrine and Frank Isola during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Battier spoke about James’ impressive longevity. The King dominating the league in Year 21 doesn’t come as a surprise to him.

The two-time NBA champ spent three years as LBJ’s teammate in Miami. During this period, Battier noticed how the 6ft 9” forward would treat his body like a temple. Spending multiple hours doing activities that others might not helped separate James from his competition.

“He’s unbelievable, he’s unbelievable. But look, I saw the dedication to his body firsthand, and his greatness comes from his work, really on his body. And the amount of time he spent stretching, and strengthening, and band work, and massage, it was exhausting,” Battier said.

Hilariously comparing himself to the four-time MVP, Battier claimed that his approach to the game was extremely different from his former teammates.

“I just wanted to drink beer and lift a few weights. His commitment to being at peak physical condition, that’s what separates him from everybody else. And so I’m not surprised, but I see him out there at 40 years old, I’m like, good Lord, LeBron, you’re a better man than most of us, because that’s a grind for anybody, much less a 40 year old,” Battier concluded.

The former 13-year NBA veteran didn’t mention anything that fans of LeBron weren’t aware of. However, learning about his work ethic from different individuals helps us understand how driven and committed he is to being the best.

LeBron will do anything to improve his physicality

A huge reason James is in peak physical condition even at 39 can be credited to the millions he spends working on his body. The dedication to making the most minor improvements in his physicality and game is not common among athletes.

“I’ll literally try anything if it’s going to improve me, improve my body, improve my game, improve my lifestyle. That’s just how crazy I am about it,” James said.

Having gained a lot of experience over the years, James and his trainer Mike Mancias have often expressed the importance of improving conditioning rather than lifting weights. Building endurance enables the four-time MVP to play the amount of minutes he plays.

“The one thing that I’m doing right now is continuing to work on my conditioning, where I can play as many consecutive minutes [as possible] out on the floor and not get tired or if I get tired, being able to get my second wind faster than my competition,” James said.

From what we witnessed with his MVP performance at the 2024 Olympics, LeBron James is still dedicated to being one of the best players in the league. Still in search for a fifth title, the King’s commendable work ethic will help him dominate the league, even as he enters his 22nd season.