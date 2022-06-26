Luka Doncic would make $212 million over the next 5 years but the Mavericks MVP still wouldn’t take any breaks to hoop

No weight-gaining vacation this time! Luka Doncic wants to make the best out of this offseason, but not with food.

Doncic last played in the NBA playoffs averaging well over 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists but lost the series 4-2 to the eventual champions Golden State Warriors in his first Conference Finals appearance.

It hasn’t been a month since that happened, and the Slovenian superstar is in Europe playing some more ball, spreading some magic on the court in his home continent before he and Mavs run it back again.

Luka Doncic ( @luka7doncic ) is back playing for Slovenia making crazy passes and sidesteps 😳😂 they’ll be competing in the @fibawc qualifiers #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/9RVoqJgz62 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) June 25, 2022

After last season’s break, the man came into the 2021-22 season pretty off-shape and got criticised by media and Mavericks fans equally throughout the year.

But once again, putting crazy numbers (28.4 pts, 9.1 rebs, and 8.7 ast.) and then eliminating the team with the best record in the league – the Phoenix Suns in the conference Semi-finals, he shut them all up with his actions.

Luka Doncic is playing competitive basketball in Europe within a month of a long playoffs run

Doncic, at 23 years of age, will kick into this season with the super-max contract, which will give him a surplus of $212 million throughout 5-years. The 3x All-star will get $36.6 million this year and add plenty to his $25 million net worth, but still, the man has no less hunger for greatness, which grows each day.

While he would need to hit the gym a lot more this offseason than spending more time on the court, which he is a maestro at, it seems the man prefers playing ball more than the workouts to prevent injuries which will eventually prolong his career.

But fans do not bother as long as they can watch their favourite basketball player on the court.

He really ended two franchises in the playoffs and went straight to hoopin again😭😭 — ⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 (@RunItBron) June 25, 2022

Guess we don’t have to worry about Luka being in shape Bet the MVP now — Eddie (@eddieb2) June 25, 2022

This dude is a problem — Kelvin Long, Jr. (@NGUCoachLong) June 25, 2022

Luka Magic going for the mvp 👀 — LooneyisHIM (2022 CHAMP) (Vacation) (@KevinMJ56914511) June 26, 2022

Having added Christian Wood to a gritty Mavericks team, Mark Cuban has given Doncic a significant help on the offensive side of the court. If they could keep Brunson and add a few solid wing defenders, they would be set for another run at the Championship, and this might be the best squad they would do it with.

