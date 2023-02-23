“Shaquille O’Neal Always Said His Stomach Hurts”: When Comedian Bill Bellamy Roasted Lakers Legend For Dodging NBA Games

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest players to ever play in the NBA. He made over $292 million through his NBA contracts in 19 seasons.

Since his retirement, O’Neal has grown his net worth to over $400 million. He was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings until last year. He’s also a minority owner of Reebok after the sportswear brand restructured in 2021.

O’Neal has endorsed a wide variety of products and companies over the past several years. The big man brings a charisma and a presence that few other NBA players, if any, can replicate.

Although he retired almost 12 years back, Shaq continues to be present on America’s collective consciousness. This is mainly because of him featuring on TNT’s NBA productions – particularly on Thursdays and Sundays alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Comedian Bill Bellamy roasted Shaquille O’Neal for not turning up to events

Shaq was at the peak of his popularity in 2003 when he decided to partake in an unusual activity. The then-3-time NBA champion and Finals MVP prepared himself to get roasted by some of the best in the standup comedy world.

Jamie Foxx was the roastmaster for the occasion. The popular Hollywood actor was also joined by the likes of Steve Harvey and Queen Latifah, among others. Comedian Bill Bellamy kicked off proceedings with an elaborate roast of the Lakers’ big man:

“First of all, Shaquille and I have been very good friends for, like ever. I knew him before he had any money and he was just wearing big-a** shoes for no reason.”

“But he’s grown to become a great player. And I’m just hoping that you know, he’ll come back and play. Because every year he comes up with a real bulls**t excuse why.”

“You know, like last year, he said his stomach hurts. And I go by the house, I’m like ‘Shaq, you’re too big to be telling people your stomach hurts.’ But it did, he said it did. So this year, his foot’s hurt.”

Shaq infamously decided to ‘heal on company time’ in 2002-03

The Kobe-Shaq Lakers cantered to a 3rd straight NBA championship with a sweep of the New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals. Shaq earned his 3rd straight Finals MVP trophy as well.

However, tensions between Kobe and Shaq had already reached a simmering point by that time. Things boiled over when Shaq put off surgery on his toe until October 2002, infamously saying ‘I got hurt on company time, so I’ll heal on company time.’

The Lakers did not start off their championship defense well without him. It took Kobe Bryant going supernova for the LakeShow to stay in playoff contention before Shaq’s return. They didn’t win an NBA championship together again.

That is the incident that Bill Bellamy was referring to in his roast bit.