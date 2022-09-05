LeBron James would be dumb not to pick me”: Stephen Curry on $1 billion LBJ wanting to team up

LeBron James claiming he would love to play with Stephen Curry was a no-brainer for the Warriors star and Draymond Green.

LeBron James has had a litany of superstar players he’s had by his side while in the pursuit for championships. The 3 guys who pop into everybody’s minds are Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers. And as he promised, he brought titles to all 3 cities.

The way James has gone about his career is completely different from the way Stephen Curry has gone about it. Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009 and 13 years later, is still with them.

The way Curry acquired his 4 titles was by building a core foundation of himself, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. James acquired those 4 titles by switching teams when he realized his current team wasn’t good enough to compete.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry crossed paths four times in the NBA Finals from 2015-18, establishing one of the best rivalries of the 21st century. However, in this era of player movement, perhaps these two first ballot Hall-of-Famers could team up with the way they talk about one another.

Stephen Curry on LeBron James wanting to play with him.

LeBron James took full advantage of being in TinselTown, doing everything from starring in his own Space Jam movie to starting his own interview series alongside Maverick Carter known as ‘The Shop’. In a matter of a few years, ‘The Shop’ has risen above the ranks and commanded the presence of some of the greatest individuals in sports and entertainment.

During on particular episode back in early April of this year, James admitted that he would love to play with none other than Stephen Curry, despite their battles from the mid to late 2010s.

“Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game. I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out his car, you better guard him right from that moment he pulls up to the arena. You might wanna guard him when he gets out of the bed. Swear to God. He’s serious.”

In response to this, Curry appeared on ‘The Draymond Green Show’, saying LBJ would almost be dumb to not say this, claiming if there was one guy who fit perfectly with James, it was him. Watch Steph’s response below at around the 5:30 minute mark.

In all fairness, Curry’s right. While he did say the only team he would ever play for other than the Warriors would be the Charlotte Hornets, turning an offer down from LeBron James is quite difficult to say the least. Besides, players in the league are all buddy-buddy these days anyway, regardless of their history together. I mean, James and Green got drunk at the latter’s wedding and danced with one another like they were the happily ever after couple.

