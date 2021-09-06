“Damian Lillard got the most important ring in life!”: Kendrick Perkins expertly defends the Blazers star for not having an NBA title

Kendrick Perkins expertly defends Portland Trail Blazers star, Damian Lillard, from a heckling fan on NBA Twitter

Our heartiest congratulations to Damian Lillard!

For those that don’t know what that’s for, the man recently went from loving fiancé to a loving husband to Kay’La Hanson, after what was a beautiful wedding.

Even during such amazing times for Lillard though, there will always be NBA fans ready to laugh at his expense. And well, recently one of the page ‘NBA meme’ revealed itself to be one. Here is what they posted.

The only ring Dame is getting 💀 pic.twitter.com/1rEJL48maC — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 5, 2021

We’re not saying it’s not funny. Au contraire, it’s pretty funny. But come on man, let the man have some time after getting married before he has to see these memes!

Of course, like us, multiple fans found the joke to be in slightly poor taste. And it seems Kendrick Perkins feels the same way as well.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: When ‘The Chef’ took down ‘The Durantula’ in a shoot-around post practice

Kendrick Perkins offers the perfect comeback to NBA Twitter’s memes on Damian Lillard

Big Perk isn’t exactly known for his intricate comebacks or any elite debating skills. But, it seems the man can turn it on whenever he wants to.

How do we know? Well, it seems that the former NBA player so the tweet, and had the perfect response planned for it. Take a look at the tweet below.

The only ring that really matters in life!!! Carry on… https://t.co/EI1QMWhLRg — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 5, 2021

For what we’ve heard from him so far, this is definitely a step in the right direction. After all, calling Giannis ‘Robin’ isn’t exactly a move that covers you in glory.

As for the page though, the joke was absolutely funny. But, at the same time, we as a basketball community should perhaps stick to basketball when it comes to these matters. This is a big moment in Damian Lillard’s life. Let’s make sure he isn’t being forced to worry about something else during such a special time.

Also Read: When ‘His Airness’ turned down a huge sum of money because the offer did not appeal him enough