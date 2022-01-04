“Make Ja Morant an NBA All-Star starter”: NBA Twitter and Kevin Durant react to the Grizzlies point guard’s 36-point performance that included a monster dunk

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has an exclamation dunk during the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ja Morant is making his case on a nightly basis for a selection in this year’s All-Star game. Recently, the former rookie of the year had a 41-point double-double against the Lakers. His performance was termed spectacular by LeBron James. His game-winning layup against the Phoenix Suns was another example of why he should be an All-Star this year.

The Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak, looking to have a comfortable spot in the playoffs. After having defeated the likes of Devin Booker and King James, Morant defeated Kevin Durant and James Harden in Brooklyn.

Morant had 36-points, 6-rebounds, and 8-assists against the Nets. The Grizzlies shocked the crowd at the Barclays Center playing without seven of its players. However, Desmond Payne and Brandon Clarke made up for most of them, giving Morant ample ammunition to win.

One of the biggest highlights of the game was Morant’s monster dunk during the third quarter of the game. Morant had MVP chants at the Barclays Center.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s spectacular dunk.

Morant was an impressive 63.6% from the field in the game against the Nets. The 22-year old became the first player in franchise history to have four consecutive games with 30-points.

The Nets, like a lot of teams, have no answer for Ja Morant https://t.co/aaz0VNOmFf — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 4, 2022

NEW YEAR SAME JA MORANT pic.twitter.com/oPETfY0WoA — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) January 4, 2022

clear the runway or die pic.twitter.com/W2fFEcBkNN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 4, 2022

“You see him blossoming in front of our eyes” Kevin Durant has high praise for Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/mYTaKLwDDx — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 4, 2022

Morant getting praise from James and Durant in a span of a week speaks volumes of his talent.