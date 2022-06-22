“LeBron James would’ve taken a picture, Michael Jordan!”: NBA Twitter reacts as $2.1 billion man refuses LaMelo Ball fans a photograph

NBA fan finds Michael Jordan while waiting for LaMelo Ball… just not in one of his best moods though

No matter where he goes, the sighting of Michael Jordan drives fans absolutely insane. But in these parts, at least the man has an advantage of the people not knowing that he is there.

Unfortunately, that isn’t quite the case while he is in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Why? Well, because he owns the Charlotte Hornets. And especially during this time, when the franchise is looking for a new head coach, ahead of next season, it is pretty predictable that he’d be there, right now.

And yet, during a recent sighting, a certain fan wasn’t even waiting for MJ. No, no, no, he was only waiting for the far less relevant star of the team, LaMelo Ball.

Still, for obvious reasons, the fan absolutely freaked out when he saw the Hornets owner. Only problem here… well Michael Jordan wasn’t quite into it.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Michael Jordan refuses to take picture with fan looking for LaMelo Ball, after being spotted

And frankly, MJ’s actions here are completely justified.

Before we say anything more though, how about we show you the clip in question?

They were looking for LaMelo Ball and ran into MJ instead “Can we get a picture?” “No”

And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter was quick to react.

Jordan says no to taking a photo with kids:

“The goat”

“Haha f them kids”

If lebron said no:

“Thug

Now, contrary to what certain fans may joke about or believe, MJ was well within his right to say no to the picture. Heck, the man could’ve acted a bit more hostile and he’d still be justified.

Why? Well, from the audio, it doesn’t seem like the fans quite have the clearance to be there. And given that fact, if Michael Jordan had taken the picture, it’d have only encouraged similar occurrences to happen in the future.

For the fan, we hate to be the wet blanket but… leave him alone guys. Athletes are humans too. And when they ask you to put the phone down, you don’t start recording him again, and screaming his name louder.

