“Stephen Curry is willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player”: Vince Carter breaks down the GSW MVP’s off-ball movement while calling him an “unselfish superstar”

According to Vince Carter, Stephen Curry does not need the ball in his hands to be effective on the Golden State Warriors’ offense.

This past week, Stephen Curry lifted the first-ever Western Conference Finals MVP and advanced a step closer to adding a coveted 4th NBA title to his already-stacked resume. As the Warriors prepare to face off against the young Boston Celtics in the finals, Curry has a real chance at winning his maiden, long-awaited Finals MVP.

Over the years, we have seen Steph get double and even triple-teamed immediately after he crosses the half-court line. Due to the incredible amount of attention he receives on the offensive end, The Baby-Faced Assassin has perfected the art of being productive without even having the rock in his hands.

Ahead of the NBA Finals, Vince Carter highlighted this incredible ability of Steph’s of being effective off the ball.

“Stephen Curry doesn’t need to have the ball to be effective”: Vince Carter

In a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up”, the former Raptors legend praised the Warriors’ leader by calling him an “unselfish superstar” and also broke down the 2-time MVP’s off-ball movements. Carter said:

“Steph is an unselfish superstar, and he’s willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player or the guy who is going or get guys going and that’s one of the things that’s great about him is that Steph does not need to have the ball to be effective.”

“His ball movement, his ability to move off the screens and say yes they switch and everything, but you have to have once again the defensive discipline, cause once again when Steph Curry is running off a high double screen or a low baseline screen.”

“Well, guess what? Eyes are following him, points switching sometimes and your attentions there and you can run action for Jordan Poole or Klay Thompson on the other side because of the defense has to pay attention to him.”

Indeed Steph is as unselfish as it gets, and his ability to trust his teammates is just one of the things that make him an all-time great.