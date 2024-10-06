“LeBron Over Jordan?!”: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out ‘Slick’ Shannon Sharpe for Making Karl-Anthony Towns Name His GOAT

Karl-Anthony Towns made his first public appearance since his surprise trade to the Knicks on the Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss the move and share his thoughts about the Timberwolves’ decision to send him to New York. Their conversation eventually took a turn and host Shannon Sharpe asked the forward about his GOAT, which did not sit well with Stephen A. Smith.

The analyst wanted to know who Towns deemed the greatest ever and the Knicks forward claimed he can only talk about players he has seen in action and hence had no choice but to pick LeBron James. He said,

“Man, that man ‘Bron different. That man ‘Bron something special… Bron is the best player we’ve ever seen. Talent-wise, I think he’s the best player”

The four-time All-Star also lauded James for his ability to continue playing at the highest level despite being subjected to harsh, and often unfair criticism. While the whole conversation felt innocuous, Smith was incensed about it.

He argued that Sharpe, a noted admirer of the Lakers superstar, coaxed Towns into naming James his GOAT. He added that he intentionally asked a player from the Knicks, the team Smith has supported his entire life, whom he deemed the greatest ever knowing the answer would be the four-time MVP. The analyst jokingly called out First Take co-star, saying,

“You ain’t being slick, you ain’t gonna get away with it… You should be ashamed of yourself Shannon Sharpe, you should be ashamed of yourself, ashamed of yourself.”

Smith’s irritation stems from his unwavering belief that Michael Jordan is and always will be, the greatest ever.

Stephen A. Smith firmly believes that Michael Jordan is the GOAT

The ESPN analyst has likely had more televised debates than anyone else about whether Jordan or James is the GOAT. He has argued against his co-hosts, current and former players, and even athletes from different sports.

His usual talking points include Jordan’s perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals, exceptional two-way impact, killer instinct, and insatiable desire to win. Smith has also cited the Bulls icon’s fear factor as a reason why he prefers him over the Lakers superstar. He once claimed that players were scared of the six-time NBA champion, which isn’t the case for his counterpart.

Smith isn’t content with believing Jordan is the GOAT. He goes out of his way to argue with anyone who says otherwise. It makes for compelling television and is the analyst’s go-to topic to debate on a slow news day.