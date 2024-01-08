Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Against The Jazz? Availability Update On Bucks Superstar As He Faces Personal Issues

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered two losses in their latest three-game road trip. As the Bucks fly back to Wisconsin, they’ll hope to begin their four-game homestand on a positive note. Going up against the Utah Jazz, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will look to record their 26th win of the campaign. However, with Damian Lillard added to the team’s injury report, fans are wondering whether or not the star guard will take the floor.

Fans will not be pleased to learn that Damian Lillard is set to miss out on the Milwaukee Bucks-Utah Jazz fixture. According to the team’s injury report, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder join Lillard on the list of players who are also expected to be out.

However, fans of the Bucks can breathe a sigh of relief since Dame has not suffered any injury. That said, the team has not revealed the “personal reason” due to why the sharpshooter will miss out on the contest.

The Utah Jazz have won seven of their last ten games, giving them a fair bit of positive momentum coming into this game against the Milwaukee Bucks. That said, despite Damian Lillard being expected to miss this contest, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be the favorites to win the game. With the team having lost their last game, the Bucks will likely bounce back in a big way against the Jazz.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been winless without Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is putting up quite solid numbers this season – 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. But, his efficiency has been a point of concern, with the guard shooting the ball at 42.8% from the field and just 35.2% from three-point land.

Lillard has also had a tough start to the new calendar year. In four games, the seven-time All-Star has only recorded 19.8 points on 16.1% from three-point land. Despite his recent form, the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly miss the 33-year-old tonight, since the team has played only two games without him this season and lost both of them.

Earlier in November, Dame DOLLA sustained an injury to his calf. As a result, the shifty guard missed out on battles against the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic. With Dame sidelined Adrain Griffin’s boys merely sustained a 2-point loss against the Pacers. But, they were annihilated by the Magic 97-112.

As both Dame and Payne are out for tonight’s contest, the Bucks will likely allow Pat Connaughton the start, forcing Malik Beasley to shift to the point guard role. That said, whether or not they can win this contest, remains to be seen.