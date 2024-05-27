“LeBron Will Be a Laker, Bronny Will Be a Laker”: Skip Bayless Lists Why LBJ Would Not Leave LA

Headlines are sizzling with Bronny James’ potential pair-up with his dad. LeBron James’ unyielding longevity is about to realize another feat unheard of in the NBA. While NBA enthusiasts wonder where the two will end up teaming up with each other, Rich Paul recently spilled some beans about it opening a can of worms. Fans have already deciphered the message speculating LBJ’s exit from the Lakers, however, Skip Bayless believes otherwise.

On ‘UNDISPUTED’, Bayless made it clear that despite the comments by the “masterful” businessman, Bron isn’t leaving the Purple and Gold for a swansong with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For him, the writing is on the wall since James has “two beautiful places” in LA and is reaping humungous rewards in the boisterous marketplace.

As a cherry on top, Bayless posited that since his son has also been living in LA for a long time, the best move is to stay put with one of the most recognizable franchises in the world. Additionally, as per the vet, Anthony Davis will also accompany them.

“In the end, LeBron will be a Laker, Bronny will be a Laker, and AD will do whatever LeBron says,” Bayless claimed.

"LeBron will be a Laker, Bronny will be a Laker and AD will do whatever he says." — @RealSkipBayless on the Lakers offseason plans pic.twitter.com/s8mEFsm8LJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 27, 2024

The FS1 analyst is steadfast that the father-son duo will share the hardwood for the Lakers. At the same time, there has been a lot of buzz about LBJ leaving the Lakers to pair up with his 19-year-old son. Rich Paul’s comments have now added to the intrigue.

Where will LeBron James head to next?

During Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, Rich Paul, a guest on TNT’s ‘AltCast’ talked about LBJ’s future, “Look, LeBron’s a free agent. I gotta focus on his business and who should be paying about his business”.

This “free agent” labeling raised eyebrows since James is eligible for a $51.4 million extension by June 29, and wouldn’t be a free agent until he decides to opt out. Chris Haynes, who was a part of the coverage, capitalized on this slip-up and urged Paul to lay out the details but he was naturally hesitant to do so.

Furthermore, LBJ was spotted on the sidelines of the Cavaliers’ home during Game 4 between the Cavs and the Celtics in the ECSF. This sighting set off a firestorm about James returning to the franchise that drafted him and finishing his career with them. To complicate matters further, there has been a ton of chatter about King James possibly leaving for the Dallas Mavericks.

There are murmurs about the Mavs drafting Bronny James if he falls into their lap as the last pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Thus, some expect the 4x Finals MVP to join his son, alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While each offseason brings a plethora of rumors about James, the 2024 offseason has the highest intrigue because of Bronny James’ inclusion in the NBA.