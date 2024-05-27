“Better Chance of Wrestling an Alligator”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Refutes Rumors Rising Post Rich Paul’s Statement

LeBron James‘ future in LA has been a topic of discussion for the last few months. While nothing official was conveyed from his camp, a recent slip-up from his agent, Rich Paul, has sent the internet into a frenzy. On a recent episode of Get Up, LBJ’s ex-teammate Udonis Haslem tried to end the rumors with his claims.

Featuring on the TNT Alt-Cast, the King’s agent accidentally revealed his current standing by saying, “LeBron is a free agent.” Interestingly, LeBron has a $51.4 million player option with the Lakers which is still pending. Paul tried to justify his statement by stating,

“I don’t know what he’s gonna do. We’re gonna do what we do every year. We’re gonna evaluate the situation and we’re gonna make the best decision.”

While Paul established that no concrete decision has yet been taken on this, fans seem convinced about LeBron’s departure from the Lakers. However, UD is unwilling to accept it just yet. He said,

“You got a better chance wrestling an alligator than getting Bron out of LA.”

The reasoning behind Haslem’s assumption is that LeBron is so well established in LA with his businesses and everything else, that he has very little scope for relocating at this point in his career.

Haslem also believes that by choosing to stay in LA, he can extend his career because he is already an established player in the Lakers camp. So, whether the goof-up from Rich Paul was really a mistake or a calculated move, only time will tell.

Until then, the Lakers fans have nothing to fear about. They are just some cryptic comments from the 39-year-old which neither confirm nor deny his future in the city. As usual, the King himself is quiet on the matter.

LeBron James has maintained silence on his future in the NBA

The sentimental value attached to LeBron’s decision is because of the uncertainty around his retirement. While the media has been desperate to get an answer out of him, LBJ chose to be silent on most occasions. After Game 5 against the Nuggets, when asked if it was his last one in purple and gold, he simply said, “I’m not going to answer that.”

After some days, he posted a long message on X to cut down on the rumors, “I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends!”

LeBron and the Lakers fans can seek comfort for now. If it’s not positive news, it’s not negative either. Back-to-back playoff exits in the hands of the same opponent have widened various holes in the team and the franchise needs to plug those in the coming off-season.

If LeBron decides to hang on to the franchise, the front office must surround him with effective pieces to bolster the offense and defense. Who knows the King might be able to add one more ring to his cabinet.