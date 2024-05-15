mobile app bar

Stephen A. Smith Claims Dallas Mavericks May Get LeBron James By Picking Bronny James in the NBA Drafts

Sourav Bose
Published

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) is greeted by father LeBron James during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NBA Draft approaching fast approaching, speculations have begun over the selection of Bronny James. Needless to say, this has also clouded the future of LeBron James due to his lifelong desire to share an NBA floor with his son. Amidst the chaos around this topic, Stephen A. Smith recently highlighted the potential opportunities for the franchises, using the Dallas Mavericks as a reference.

In the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the sports analyst initially shed light on James’ alleged intentions, saying,

“If a team like the Dallas Mavericks could position themselves to get him in the second round, they’ll take him because LeBron said he wants to go where son goes. And if you are the Dallas Mavericks and you got Kyrie, you got Luka and LeBron James is willing to come to the Big D, that might be the first time something is more popular than the Cowboys”.

Despite these ambitions seeming impossibly high, there is, in fact, a realistic possibility of such a scenario taking place. After all, James has already entered the player option year of his current contract with the Lakers, per Sportrac. This will allow him to opt for free agency at his will to fulfill his dream of playing with Bronny in the NBA.

That said, the Lakers may not give up that easily. The franchise has displayed major interest in retaining its talisman for years to come. So, they could eventually give in to the desire of James, altering their plans to either draft or trade for Bronny.

Who is the frontrunner to sign LeBron James?

Apart from the aforementioned teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ name has recently surfaced in public. Following James’ latest visit to their Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, several NBA fans have started outlining this as his next possible destination.

Thus began the speculations over his possible third stint with the Cavs. A section of the fanbase wants their franchise to utilize their 20th pick in the draft to select Bronny. This will ensure James’s return to his home city organization for the second time, exciting the fans about the prospects of the future.

However, it’s hard to neglect the concerns over this possibility too. The Cavs have performed well in recent years with a relatively young core. So, the upper management may hesitate to give up a few pieces of the current roster to incorporate James into their system yet again.

Thus, there remains no clear solution to this situation at this stage. As a result, no matter how much anxiety the James devotees feel, they must wait a few more weeks to get all of their questions answered.

x-iconlinkedin-icon

