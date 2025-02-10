“Left the NBA Hanging”: John Cena Once Hilariously Roasted LeBron James and Kevin Durant

The landscape of the NBA had just been permanently changed with Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors when John Cena took the stage during the 2016 ESPYs. So naturally, the wrestling sensation had to take the opportunity to throw out several jabs at both KD and LeBron James, who had just led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first championship.

Cena roasted LeBron for being viewed as the hero during his first stint with the Cavs, then becoming a villain when he joined the Miami Heat, only to become a hero again by winning a title in Cleveland.

“And you left the NBA hanging, what’re they gonna do when they don’t have a bad guy? Exactly what [the WWE does], they’re gonna make a new one,” Cena said while putting up a photo of KD in his new Warriors gear.

The joke drew ravenous laughter from the crowd, which included James and KD’s newest teammate, Stephen Curry.

Durant’s blockbuster trade was the subject of several jabs throughout the night. However, unlike Cena, Peyton Manning wasn’t greeted with the same reaction when his turn to land a joke came around during the 2017 ESPYs.

Peyton Manning’s KD joke didn’t land as well

The Hall of Fame quarterback also took the opportunity to roast Durant for his Warriors decision, but it made for a much more awkward reaction. Manning opened with praise for The Final Five, the United States women’s team in artistic gymnastics that won the team event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The former Denver Bronco stated how the team was so dominant that Durant wanted to play for them next year, poking fun at the forward’s decision to join the 73-9 Warriors.

While most of the crowd appreciated the joke, the big screen showed a stone-faced KD, who clearly didn’t appreciate the jab. Manning added fuel to the fire by saying, “And I gotta tell you, I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin. Russell Westbrook, what do you think?”

Manning continued as the screen shifted to a seemingly embarrassed Westbrook attempting to hide his face.

Tensions were still high between the two former Thunder teammates and Manning took advantage of the uncomfortable situation. Durant had just won the first title of his career with the Dubs while Russ was coming off of his MVP award, so both of the future Hall of Famers were at the top of their game when tensions were highest.

The two have seemingly repaired their relationship in recent years, but Manning knew exactly what he was doing with his monologue.