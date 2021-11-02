“We want Lillard”: Philly fans vent out their frustration in light of their franchise’s inability to resolve the Ben Simmons situation

Philly fans make their feelings evident to Blazers star Damian Lillard. The Wells Fargo Center erupts with “We want Lillard” chants.

The last couple of months have been rather rough for the Sixers fans, with the controversies surrounding their point guard Ben Simmons. The Philly team has been struggling to keep their unit intact. However, the fans have had enough of the Simmons situation and would let it out in tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers defeated the Blazers 113-103 at home. Andre Drummond and Seth Curry helped their team secure the win amidst the absence of Joel Embiid, who recently had an MRI of his knee done.

However, the talking point of the match seemed something else. Fans at the Wells Fargo Center erupted with “We want Lillard” chants during the first quarter of the game. At the time, Lillard was at the free-throw line.

Also read: “Got 10 toes in Rip City”: Damian Lillard breaks Sixers fans’ hearts who chanted, ‘We want Lillard!’ by reaffirming his dedication to the Blazers

The Sixers fans want no more of Simmons and are frustrated with the current scenario of their team. During the Sixers’ recent match against the Blazers, the Philly fans would let out their feelings.

Philly fans make their demands known during their recent games against the Blazers.

Though Damian Lillard has time and again stated his loyalty towards the Portland franchise, opposition teams and fans make don’t budge from luring the superstar to their respective franchises. The most recent example is the game against the Blazers in Philly.

“We want Lillard” chants in Philly 👀 pic.twitter.com/23ZQujuGaJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2021

Dame Time has been suffering from a shooting slump, especially from the three-point line. The six-time All-Star is currently averaging 18.6 PPG. Lillard has shot poorly from the field thus far, 34.9% from the field and 23.1% from the 3-point line.

However, Lillard’s clutch abilities can be a blessing for the 76ers, having gone through the Simmons disaster during the playoffs. There is no doubt that Embiid needs help on the offensive end of the floor, one of the main reasons for the 76ers’ ouster during the playoffs.

Also read: “Damian Lillard hit the shot and all I thought was, ‘Traffic is going to be so bad,’”: When a Blazers superfan botched an interview with the NBA All-Star

Though highly unlikely, one can hope at least the Simmons situation in Philly resolves. Whether or not Lillard decided to join them.