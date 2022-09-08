Ja Morant is rated 93, 5 points over $90 million Clippers star- fair or unfair? 

Paul George seems to be a bit of a forgotten man in today’s NBA – he’s still an elite star who deserves his due respect.

Ja Morant is the poster child of the Guards of today, and understandably so. He’s been a breath of fresh air, be it his skills or his antics. He brings an energy that is infectious, not just for his teammates but also for the viewers.

He’s been on the rise constantly, from his rookie of the year win to his recent all-star selection. That gets him all the love, but there is one guy who was Morant before Morant.

Paul George, the former Indiana Pacers phenom was exactly like the Grizzlies star. He provided the same tenacity and vigor as Morant does now, and provided the same level of entertainment.

So why the disparity in the ratings? When he was on the Pacers and straight up jumping out of the gym, he was only rated 86 at the highest. He reached the 93 mark after his phenomenal season with the OKC.

Ja on the other hand has had one semi-final appearance, and BAM, he’s the same rating as Steph Curry from a few years ago.

Ronnie 2K should be fixing his rating system because people are either way overrated or massively underrated. Every year, people shell out 60 dollars and millions in microtransactions, yet the controversy remains.

Get it right, Ronnie, or let someone else do it because all you are doing is daylight robbery. Both from the players and the athletes, because nothing is ever right!

Also Read: Anthony Davis, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard – 3 superstars in Los Angeles, but only one gets trolled for his injury problems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NWC #RoadTo15K 🖤🐍 (@nbaworldwidecoverage)

Paul George is vital to the Clippers team – even more so than Kawhi Leonard

Paul George is a man whose name seems to have shifted to the back burner when people talk about the best players in the league. Ever since he moved out of the Indiana Pacers, his name has been more on the injury list than the best players.

He was a beast in OKC, pairing up with Russell Westbrook. But then again, no success meant that he slipped through the cracks.

So when he moved to the Los Angeles Clippers, fans started talking again. Pairing up with a defensive stalwart like Kawhi Leonard only meant that he would be freed up to have a more offensive role.

PG has been an incredible athlete, with his windmill dunk highlights still circulating to this day. But then a terrible playoff performance changed his nickname from Playoff P to Pandemic P.

Not many players can recover from that sort of a shift, but he did. Last season, PG willed his team to an 8th place finish, only to lose out on the playoff berth in the play-in tournament.

The season before that, he and Kawhi took the team to the conference finals, losing out to the finalists, the Phoenix Suns. There is an elite player in there, just not fit enough regularly.

Also Read: “I think I can make the game easier for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George”: John Wall spills the beans