“Cheryl Miller Was Way Before Her Time”: Candace Parker Declares Her GOAT Female Basketball Player

Candace Parker is widely regarded as one of the best WNBA players to play the game. A former No. 1 overall pick in 2008, she has earned a lot of success in her career. Candace has played for multiple teams in the WNBA and recently signed a contract to join the Las Vegas Aces for the upcoming season.

A two-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP, Parker plays the Power Forward position and is known for impacting the floor on both ends. She has also won two Olympic Gold Medals with the United States Women’s National Team and was named a member of the WNBA’s 25th-anniversary team.

Off the court, Candace is well-known as a TV analyst for the Tuesday edition of ‘NBA on TNT’. She recently appeared on The Draymond Green Show speaking to her TNT colleague about her journey, her thoughts on fixing the WNBA, the ring culture in NBA, and her G.O.A.T.

Candace Parker talks to Draymond about her G.O.A.T

In a conversation with Draymond Green on his podcast, Candace Parker shared which women player she believes to be the greatest to play the game of basketball. Candace says:

“I feel like the GOAT is someone who you aspire to be…Somebody at 6’2 who can handle the ball. She was way before her time.”

Candace and Draymond go on to appreciate the contributions of Cheryl Miller to the game of basketball while mentioning how they both grew up watching her play. Coincidentally, Cheryl also happened to be a part of the Turner Sports family for a brief period.

Cheryl Miller’s basketball career

Cheryl Miller was considered one of the greatest players of her time. She represented the University of Southern California in the 1980s, winning two-NCAA championships and becoming a four-time All-American. Miller also led the USA Women’s Basketball team to a gold medal in the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Due to injuries, Cheryl could not play professionally despite being drafted by several professional basketball leagues. Many believe her impact on women’s basketball paved a way for the creation of the WNBA.

Though Cheryl did not get a chance to play in the league, she did coach the Phoenix Mercury from 1997-2000 while also serving as a General Manager for a brief period. She would also go on to work as a TV analyst for TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV.

Also, if it comes to you as a surprise that she is the elder sister of Reggie Miller, no need to mention it, it was our pleasure.