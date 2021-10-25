“Let Kyrie Irving play, no vaccine mandate!!”: Nets fans jump over barricades and protest against the vaccine mandate at Barclays Center prior to loss to Hornets

Brooklyn Nets fans take to the Barclays Center to chant and vy for Kyrie Irving to play and to allow vaccine mandate relaxations.

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the NBA for several weeks now due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. He has stated on an Instagram live prior to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season that he isn’t anti-vax, rather, is anti-vaccine mandate. Irving feels people should be allowed to choose not to get the vaccine for personal reasons.

Many believed that Kyrie Irving would cave as the season approached and would get the vaccine to play alongside his Brooklyn Nets teammates. A 1-2 record later for the Nets and there is absolutely nothing on the Kyrie Irving front in terms of when he could possibly return.

The former Cavaliers guard would’ve been allowed to suit up for road games as the mandate is placed in New York and only a few other cities, but Sean Marks claimed in a letter that he only wanted, ‘full-time’ participants to practice with the team.

Nets fans protest against Kyrie Irving not being allowed to play.

The Nets home opener didn’t go exactly as planned as the Kevin Durant-led squad lost by 16 points to the Charlotte Hornets as Mile Bridges dropped yet another 30 points, with LaMelo ball having 18 points of his own. KD did his thing however, scoring 38 points on 71% shooting from the field.

What has become the story for the night regarding the Nets unfortunately, is the fact that Nets fans chanted, “Let Kyrie Irving play!” and “Stand with Kyrie!” along with “No vaccine mandate!”. The scene eventually got out of hand and resulted in fans pushing against the barricades near Barclays Center in protest against the mandate.

The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 24, 2021

Kyrie Irving supporters protested and tried rushing the Barclays in support of Kyrie refusal to get vaccinated thus far. pic.twitter.com/UJdAo9V05m — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 24, 2021

The group of protesters were most likely comprised of Nets fans who weren’t happy with their team’s play so far and believed they needed Kyrie on their team, and anti-vaxxers.