“Let Me Hit You”: Shaquille O’Neal Amused David Letterman By Recalling His Baseball Pitching Skills

When Shaquille O’Neal burst onto the NBA scene with Orlando Magic in 1992, he immediately became one of the most beloved and recognizable faces in professional sports. After being touted as the no-doubt top selection in his draft, The Diesel responded with a dominant rookie season. He posted 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3,5 blocks in his debut campaign, giving Magic their first taste of relevancy in the league and quickly putting his name in the ring of the league’s top talents.

Advertisement

Shaq’s uniquely giant frame and the way he embarrassed opponents under the rim quickly brought him widespread attention. After a couple more seasons, many had already deemed him the best center in the association. Even if that wasn’t true quite yet, he was certainly on his way to becoming the most popular big man in the league.

Shaq won the league scoring title in his third season, further establishing his superstardom and leading to even more public appearances. Prior to his fourth year with Magic in 1995-96, the big fella was invited to The Late Show with David Letterman, where he had quite the experience with the longtime television host.

Standing at a monstrous 7-foot-1 and 300 pounds at the time, it was obvious that Shaq was destined for a career in basketball. But when Letterman asked the Magic superstar if he always knew that would be his game, O’Neal shared that he didn’t just stick to hoops.

“I played all sports. I played soccer, I played football, I played baseball,” Shaq said during his September 1995 appearance. When Letterman asked if he was any good at soccer, Shaq quickly responded, “I used to kick people,” which drew a roar of laughs from the live audience.

When Letterman asked if Shaq ever thought he could’ve had a career in baseball, he was greeted with another surprise from the New Jersey native. “I played pitcher,” Shaq shared. “I used to give batters a dirty look like, ‘Let me hit you with this ball’, strike ’em out. Strike ’em out,” he explained to Letterman’s amusement.

Shaq, who had yet to even make his first NBA Finals at the time, admitted he didn’t know his future was in basketball until he was 14 years old. He was already tall for his age, at about 5-foot-6. But after seeing Julius Erving take it to the hole and slam the ball through the hoop, O’Neal realized that’s how he wanted to spend his life.

Basketball obviously became the most prominent sport in Shaq’s life, but the Hall of Famer has shown off his capabilities in other sports, as well. O’Neal even starred in his own reality TV show, “Shaq Vs.”, where he challenged top athletes and celebrities in their own sports or professions, testing his skills against the best in the world.

From swimming against Olympic champion Michael Phelps to boxing Oscar De La Hoya or cooking against celebrity chefs, the series highlighted the four-time champion’s competitiveness and larger-than-life personality. While often lighthearted and comedic, it also showcased Shaq’s genuine athleticism and charisma beyond basketball.

The show lasted for just two seasons, airing from 2009 to 2010, near the end of O’Neal’s playing career. He was pushing 40 years old by this point, but he certainly proved more capable than most in the challenges.

Now in his 50s, Shaq remains a massive man, but he’s also continued to prioritize his health. Thanks to his love of all sports, it’s much easier for Shaq to stay active and engaged, even in retirement.