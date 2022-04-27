“Michael Jordan scammed $4,100 from a Bulls security guard!”: When Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr revealed how His Airness cheated on the JumboTron Games to win money during timeouts

NBA legend Michael Jordan used to bet with a Bulls security guard on JumboTron games during timeouts. The catch being MJ already knew the winner beforehand and scammed the guard for over $4,000.

Michael Jordan is widely known as NBA’s GOAT. Apart from his skill on the court, what really set him apart from the competition is his competitive drive and desire to win it all. It’s that hunger to win, apart from his basketball acumen, that allowed His Airness to win 6 championships during his NBA tenure and go unbeaten in the Finals.

There have been countless stories that portray MJ’s competitiveness and show how dedicated he was to win. In fact, this obsession to win translated to all facets of his life. Be it basketball, or creating the Jordan sneaker empire, MJ took it personal and made sure that he did everything to come out, burning his competition on the way.

25 years ago today, Michael Jordan dropped 51 PTS on the Knicks after coach Jeff Van Gundy called MJ a “con man,” saying he befriends other NBA players to gain a competitive advantage. Phil Jackson: “It was probably a tactical mistake to attack Michael” pic.twitter.com/ZssZuUbpQj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 21, 2022

In this particular instance, the victim was a naïve Chicago Bulls security guard, who was out nearly $4,000 because he bet against Jordan on multiple occasions. So, what exactly happened? ReD on to find out..

Michael Jordan cheats to win $4,100 from Bulls security guard.

Michael Jordan was a winner on and off the court. On the court, he won six NBA championships. When he wasn’t playing basketball, though, he was trying to win money off the court. And he would go to any lengths to do so. We all know the story of MJ cheating in a card game against his teammate’s mother. However, on one occasion, the victim happened to be the Bulls’ security guard.

His Airness was a gambling maniac, that he even bet during the game. Basically, during timeouts, he bet the Bulls security guard on predicting the Jumbotron games winners. But little did they know that MJ already knew the answers as he was tipped off by the video crew beforehand.

According to rumours, he bet $100 every single game. In fact, his Bulls teammates Steve Kerr and Scottie Pippen confirmed the same in an interview.

“We used to have a security guard sitting at the top of our bench, it was John Capps. He’s now passed away. Capps would bet Michael every game. The only way Capps would win is if he was able to pick the right one. Because if Michael picked, obviously he would pick the right one. He probably beat the guy out of $4,100.”

This was the most tame (as in, TV-friendly) Michael Jordan gambling story I could think of to ask Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr about when we sat down last month…and it still floored a lot of people 😲 pic.twitter.com/LkPcMeOVxK — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 17, 2020

So, Capps had no idea Jordan already had the answer to the Jumbotron games and lost every single time. The only way Capps would have won is if he picked first, but he never did, thereby losing over $4000 in the process.

It’s hard to believe Michael Jordan was out there taking people’s money during timeouts while dropping over 30 points a game on his opponent’s head. Jordan is a rare breed that will never be seen again for a very very long time.

