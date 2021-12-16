“Pau Gasol applauds the Lakers and rookie Austin Reaves for their overtime win against the Mavericks”: The veteran won two championships with the purple and gold team, playing alongside Kobe Bryant

Lakers veteran Pau Gasol applauds rookie Austin Reaves for his clutch 3-pointer to give the LA Lakers a win in an overtime thriller against the Dallas Mavericks.

The contest between the Lakers and Mavericks went down till the wire, with the former prevailing. Luka Doncic missed his 3rd consecutive game due to knee soreness. However, his All-Star teammate Kristraps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson combined for 48-points.

Anthony Davis was back in the lineup for the Lakers, scoring a 20-point double-double. However, it was the rookie Austin Reaves that stole the show. The twenty-three-year-old hit a clutch 3-pointer in overtime to give the Lakers a lead. Reaves was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, coming off the bench.

Both teams were neck-to-neck in the fourth quarter, with Russell Westbrook hitting a clutch 3-pointer to give the Lakers a lead, only to tie the game with Dallas forward Maxi Kleber banking a shot in.

Also read: “You deserve it, Austin Reaves!”: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers hilariously give rookie a cold shower after his incredible game winner vs Mavericks

The overtime thriller had two-time Lakers champion Pau Gasol excited as well, who tweeted about the game as well. The veteran applauded rookie Reaves for his shot.

Pau Gasol rejoices the Lakers’ recent win, praising rookie Austin Reaves.

The LA Lakers haven’t met the expectations so far, struggling to play as a unit. Thus a win over Mavericks certainly gives LeBron James and co a good boost. The Lakers Big 3 combined for a total of 67-points, with Davis continuing to struggle from the 3-point line.

The Lakers improved their record to 16-13 with the win over the Mavericks. Reaves had an efficient night, scoring 15-points and 7-rebounds, and was above 80% from the field.

Unbelievable game in Dallas! What a shot by the rookie Austin Reaves to win it for the @lakers! Really enjoyed 👀 it #ILoveThisGame @nba — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 16, 2021

However, the undrafted rookie Reaves gave the Lakers a reason to rejoice. The overtime thriller had former Lakers player Pau Gasol tweet about it. The veteran shares a special bond with the Lakers, having won back-to-back championships at the Staples Center playing alongside the late Kobe Bryant.

Gasol shared a very close bond with Kobe. The 41-year is still reeling from the loss of his big brother. Nonetheless, Gasol continues to spend time with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters. The 6x All-Star even named his newborn after Gianna.

The Spanish superstar played seven seasons at the Staples Center and was one of the few players in the league to develop a close friendship with Kobe. The two former teammates won back-to-back championships, with Gasol contributing significantly.

Also read: “It’s beyond stupid that Nikola Jokic is not in the MVP race”: Zach Lowe believes the Joker belongs in the conversation alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Thus one hopes the Lakers continue with their winning ways and bring the city of LA their 18th championship.