Spotted on a Date with ‘$200,000,000-Saving Friend’ Shaquille O’Neal 4 Months Ago, Brittany Renner Claims She’d Have No Problem with a Prenup

Brittany Renner has become a well-known name in the NBA community after her separation from Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington caused quite a stir. Soon rumors circulated that Renner was receiving $200k in child support payments per month from Washington. This prompted a wave of backlash against the Instagram influencer as many deemed her actions exploitative. However, Renner soon dispelled the rumors, claiming that she only receives $2500 in child support every month from her NBA star ex. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old recently claimed that has no qualms about signing a pre-nuptial agreement before marriage in the future, during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Brittany Renner has been linked with many athletes and celebrities over the years. About four months ago, she was spotted on a date with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at a fine dining spot in Los Angeles. However, TMZ confirmed via sources that the two are just friends and are not dating.

Brittany Renner claims she would not have a problem with a pre-nup

Renner is not new to controversies. Her comments and actions on podcasts and TV shows often end up becoming tabloid fodder and recipe for gossip. The former fitness influencer recently stirred the pots once again during her appearance on Club Shay Shay.

During the show, Sharpe asked her whether she is open to signing a pre-nuptial agreement in case her future husband wants one. Renner declared without the slightest hesitation that she has no issue with signing a pre-nup. “Absolutely. [Singing] ‘What you won’t do, do for love‘. Absolutely will sign a pre-nup,” she said.

Pre-nups can be a contentious subject in marriage and divorce. However, Renner seemed pretty sure of her decision to sign a pre-nuptial agreement to secure financial assets before marriage. Incidentally, her ‘friend’ Shaquille O’Neal ended up saving half of his $400 million net worth because of a pre-nuptial agreement, after his marriage ended rather unceremoniously. The divorce still cost Shaq a hefty amount. However, he was able to protect most of his assets.

Renner denies relationship with Kevin Samuels

During her sit-down with Sharpe, Renner also dismissed rumors of her alleged relationship with late YouTuber Kevin Samuels. She claimed that the two of them did some interviews and made some content. But they never had anything personal between them.

In addition, Renner also claimed that Samuels was a bit rough around the edges. Apparently, she had a tough time interacting with him.