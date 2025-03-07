“Let Me Outdo Luka Doncic”: Celtics Legend Speaks on LeBron James’ Change in Mentality with Anthony Davis Traded

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

When Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers, fans unanimously agreed that he had become the best player to ever team up with LeBron James. The Slovenian guard’s talent and skillset speaks for itself, but the effect his presence has had on James reflects something else as well.

As recently as this season, conversations had begun about the post-LeBron era in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis, who had built a formidable partnership with the King, was the obvious heir to the throne. However, given that AD himself is 31 and injury-prone, the outlook on the Lakers’ future was far less promising.

With Doncic, that future is looking brighter by the day. According to former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, the 25-year-old is so talented that he has flipped a switch in LeBron’s mind. Instead of trying to make way for Luka like he did Davis, James is now competing with the young guard for the team’s top spot, according to the White Mamba.

“I think it went from LeBron trying to prop up Anthony Davis to now LeBron is like, ‘You know what? Let me outdo Luka here for a sec,’” the 2008 NBA champion said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Scalabrine believes that James’ recent form has been motivated by playing alongside a talent who, for once, might actually be better than him. He has played like a man possessed since the blockbuster trade, and according to Scal, it’s because he wants to best Luka.

“I’m not over here carrying this guy, I’m over here showing him like, ‘You know what? I know you’re the new up and coming shiny toy but don’t sleep on me yet.’ And that is exactly the way he’s been playing.”

Whatever has motivated James, it has certainly led to some thrilling basketball. And more importantly, some winning basketball.

The Lakers are 12-2 since trading for Doncic

Luka hasn’t even played in all of the Lakers’ matchups since his trade, but the entire team has played with far greater determination since landing the five-time All-Star. And it all begins with their leader, LeBron.

His incredible averages of 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in February earned him the Western Conference Player of the Month award. He is now the oldest player to ever receive the honor.

What’s incredible about James’ midseason turnaround is just how incredible he has been on defense. The biggest concern about the new-look Lakers was their personnel on that end of the floor. However, James and the entire roster has rallied behind JJ Redick’s dynamic and high-pressure defense.

Since landing Doncic, the King is boasting a defensive rating of 104.8. On average, the Lakers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points when he is on the floor. The games where both Luka and LeBron have played also boasted the roster’s offensive potential.

The superstars seem to be toying with defenses at times as they often pass the ball between themselves, waiting for the opponent to overcommit or send a double-team that their co-star can exploit. Their high IQ has certainly been on full display in LA, and it should continue to reap rewards for the Lakers.