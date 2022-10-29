HomeSearch

“I Ain’t F*cking With Him!”: LaMelo Ball Was Once Chased For Very Dangerous Reasons by Lonzo Ball’s Bestfriend

Tonoy Sengupta
|Sat Oct 29 2022

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (left) defends Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

When Lonzo Ball’s dog let LaMelo Ball know exactly how he feels about him – and it wasn’t pretty

The Ball family is perhaps one of the most happening households in the NBA community.

Whether it be LiAngelo Ball’s future, Lonzo Ball’s happiness and health, and of course, LaMelo Ball’s latest shenanigans, these are a trio that can never leave you bored. And then, of course, there is the Big Baller himself, LaVar Ball.

Of course, when fans watch them together, they do it for all the hijinks pulled by the people in the clips. But, more than anything else, the air of wholesomeness stays because of how close this family really is to each other.

But, it appears that there may be a little bit of an exception to that statement. And perhaps the verb ‘little’ isn’t the best one to use, to describe this hilarious situation.

LaMelo Ball was once hounded by Lonzo Ball’s dog after he got back home to Los Angeles

No pun was intended there.

Amongst a lot of things, this family just loves to play around with each other.

Time after time, you’ll see one person either roasting, pranking, or pulling some type of mischievous plan off, just for a bunch of laughs. And as an example of just these types of incidents, we’re here to show you one of Lonzo Ball’s moments as the mastermind.

And his weapon of choice was his best friend.

We sure do hope LaMelo Ball got out of that situation without any skin being bitten off him.

But one thing’s for sure. Whether he got away unharmed or not, he wouldn’t have visited the scary old pup in a hurry after that hilarious chase.

 

When will LaMelo Ball return to the Hornets’ line-up?

Speaking of getting out of situations unharmed, LaMelo Ball wasn’t quite so lucky during this preseason moment.

Due to the incident, LaMelo Ball suffered a Grade 2 high ankle sprain, due to which he hasn’t played a single regular season game, this campaign.

The good news is, the young man’s injury shouldn’t keep him out for too long at all, at the time of writing.

In fact, many believe the young man will be back just in time to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

This works out perfectly because no matter how good the Hornets have looked without Melo, they need him if they want to win against the reigning NBA champions.

